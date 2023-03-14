Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Barn Theatre Presents OTHER DESERT CITIES

Performances run April 17 - May 2.

Mar. 14, 2023  

The Barn Theatre Presents OTHER DESERT CITIES

The Barn Theatre presents Other Desert Cities written By Jon Robin Baitz.

Brooke Wyeth returns home to Palm Springs after a six-year absence to celebrate Christmas with her family. Brooke announces she is about to publish a memoir dredging up a pivotal and tragic event in the family's history - a wound they don't want reopened. In effect, she draws a line in the sand and dares them all to cross it.

Presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection

Featuring:

Rachel Babashak as Brooke

Cheryl Bookstaver as Polly

Jodi Maloy as Silda

Jacob Turchi as Trip

Larry Wilbur as Lyman

Directed by: Rob Nissen

Performances run April 17 - May 2.



Nimbus Dance Presents Spring Season Beginning This Month Photo
Nimbus Dance Presents Spring Season Beginning This Month
Acclaimed Jersey City dance company Nimbus Dance presents its Spring Season at Jersey City’s Nimbus Arts Center March 31-April 2, audaciously showcasing a medley of dances that illuminate and inspire with breathtakingly physical, emotional, and musical performances.
State Theatre New Jersey Presents MUSE Featuring Cirque FLIP Fabrique Photo
State Theatre New Jersey Presents MUSE Featuring Cirque FLIP Fabrique
The fully renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents MUSE featuring Cirque FLIP Fabrique on Wednesday, March 22 at 7:30pm. 
JCTC Presents SKIN HUNGER Next Month Photo
JCTC Presents SKIN HUNGER Next Month
Jersey City Theater Center will present Skin Hunger, dance theatre experience The interactions are full of mystery. The roles of the performers change with the songs and the audience follows them.
CeCe Teneal Returns to Centenary Stage Co. This Weekend Photo
CeCe Teneal Returns to Centenary Stage Co. This Weekend
Previously seen in Centenary Stage Company’s Sitnik Theatre, CeCe Teneal returns with a concert performance of Divas of Soul, starring CeCe Teneal. This performance will take place in The Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ.

More Hot Stories For You


Bridgewater's Elise Harvey Captures First Place In The Theater Project's Prestigious Young Playwrights CompetitionBridgewater's Elise Harvey Captures First Place In The Theater Project's Prestigious Young Playwrights Competition
March 13, 2023

Elise Harvey, a sophomore from Bridgewater attending Hillsborough High School and the Somerset County Vocational and Technical High School Theatre Arts Program, captured first prize in The Theater Project's prestigious 21st Annual Young Playwrights Competition.
Cartoon Pop Art Exhibition From Late Animator Ron Campbell Comes To Westfileld This SpringCartoon Pop Art Exhibition From Late Animator Ron Campbell Comes To Westfileld This Spring
March 13, 2023

Ron Campbell literally animated our childhood. Beginning in 1958 in his native Australia with cartoons like Popeye, Beetle Bailey and Krazy Kat, Campbell's career spanned the entire golden age of Saturday morning cartoons.
Michael Moschen to Bring MYSTERIOUS FORCES to the Ridgefield Playhouse in MayMichael Moschen to Bring MYSTERIOUS FORCES to the Ridgefield Playhouse in May
March 11, 2023

Visionary performing artist Michael Moschen will bring his “Mysterious Forces” Show to the Ridgefield Playhouse on May 7.
Piff the Magic Dragon Returns to the Ridgefield Playhouse in MayPiff the Magic Dragon Returns to the Ridgefield Playhouse in May
March 11, 2023

America's Got Talent loser and viral sensation, Piff the Magic Dragon will return to the Ridgefield Playhouse on May 17 with magic, comedy, and a chihuahua.
Centenary University To Host 2023 THOMAS EDISON FILM FESTIVALCentenary University To Host 2023 THOMAS EDISON FILM FESTIVAL
March 10, 2023

Centenary University will be hosting a free screening for the 42nd Annual Thomas Edison Film Festival. This event will take place on Tuesday, March 21 at 6:30 pm in the Stinik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center located on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ 07840.
share