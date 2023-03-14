The Barn Theatre presents Other Desert Cities written By Jon Robin Baitz.

Brooke Wyeth returns home to Palm Springs after a six-year absence to celebrate Christmas with her family. Brooke announces she is about to publish a memoir dredging up a pivotal and tragic event in the family's history - a wound they don't want reopened. In effect, she draws a line in the sand and dares them all to cross it.

Presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection

Featuring:

Rachel Babashak as Brooke

Cheryl Bookstaver as Polly

Jodi Maloy as Silda

Jacob Turchi as Trip

Larry Wilbur as Lyman

Directed by: Rob Nissen

Performances run April 17 - May 2.