The Barn Theatre Presents OTHER DESERT CITIES
Performances run April 17 - May 2.
The Barn Theatre presents Other Desert Cities written By Jon Robin Baitz.
Brooke Wyeth returns home to Palm Springs after a six-year absence to celebrate Christmas with her family. Brooke announces she is about to publish a memoir dredging up a pivotal and tragic event in the family's history - a wound they don't want reopened. In effect, she draws a line in the sand and dares them all to cross it.
Presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection
Featuring:
Rachel Babashak as Brooke
Cheryl Bookstaver as Polly
Jodi Maloy as Silda
Jacob Turchi as Trip
Larry Wilbur as Lyman
Directed by: Rob Nissen
