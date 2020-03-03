The Art of Sound Has Added Hazelrigg Brothers and Joanna Pascale to its Spring Lineup

Leading up to their season relaunch date on March 12th with International performing artist, Frank Bell, The Art of Sound announces two exciting additions for their Unplugged, springtime line-up. On Thursday, April 16th, introducing new to the series, The Hazelrigg Brother's Acoustic Trio (HazelriggBrothers.com), with George and Geoff Hazelrigg, who will perform select songs from their latest album "Songs We Like," with their drummer of 5 years, John O'Reilly Jr. The trio describes their "Songs We Like" album as unmistakably honest and direct, with windows into each song's essence and includes 70's & 80's pop treasures. Following the Hazelrigg Trio, The Art of Sound warmly welcomes returning and beloved Unplugged, Philadelphia vocalist Joanna Pascale (JoannaPascale.com). With her sophisticated vocals, Pascale will enthusiastically reconnect with area fans as she powerfully delivers expressive yet modern interpretations of timeless classics, all in company with her American Songbook Jazz Trio on Thursday, May 14th.

Seating is limited to 50 patrons per show, ensuring a private, concert experience. Tickets include an artist, pre-show celebration with complimentary light-fare, and refreshments. The Art of Sound studio is located at 201 South Main Street, Lambertville, NJ 08530. Tickets can be secured at www.EventBrite.com

The concluding performance of spring series is to be announced shortly and is planned to take place on Thursday, June 18th. "We cannot wait to announce our last show of the Spring! Our goal is to seriously heat-up the dance floor as we did last June with Tito Puente Jr. and his incredible, Afro-Cuban band, people are still talking about his sold-out performance." - stated Patricia Giro, co-producer Unplugged and co-owner of The Art of Sound. After the June performance, Unplugged will resume in the fall and announce talent at a later date.

Conceived and produced by Mandee K. Hammerstein and Patricia Giro, Unplugged aims to honor the live entertainment experience for both artist and music aficionado, amongst The Art of Sound's 4,000-square foot, hi-fi studio.

ABOUT THE ART OF SOUND:

supporters and advancers of the arts and professionally considered designers of sound, The Art of Sound, LLC offers expert technology, utmost personal, customer service, and a state-of-the-art showroom located in Lambertville, NJ. The Art of Sound caters to serious music lovers, both residential and commercial, proudly curating the ultimate, in-concert experience for music aficionados. The Art of Sound specializes in Audio-Visual Design, creating Whole House Audio, Two-Channel Audio, & Multi-Channel Home Theater Environments, as well as Wi-Fi Solutions. Never-before has sound been more advanced and stylish. To find out more, visit theartofsoundLLC.com.





