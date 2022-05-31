Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Adelphi Orchestra Presents Juneteenth Day Celebration Concerts

Performances run June 11 & 19, 2022.

May. 31, 2022  

The Adelphi Orchestra welcomes audiences to its 69th consecutive season of "Music for All" with "A Juneteenth Celebration Concert" - honoring works of great African-American composers who left a lasting and vital musical legacy. Maestro Jason Tramm leads the Adelphi Orchestra in works by Scott Joplin, Florence Price, William Grant Stills, Duke Ellington, and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor. Baritone Eric McKeever will be performing Spirituals by Harry Burleigh. The orchestra will perform on:

Saturday June 11, 4:00 PM (Veterans Memorial Park in Westwood, NJ)

Sunday, June 19, 5:00 PM (The Great Auditorium in Ocean Grove, NJ)

The Concerts are free of charge.

These concerts are made possible in part by a grant from the Music Performance Trust Fund and a grant administered by the Bergen County Department of Parks, Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs from funds granted by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts

Visit https://www.adelphiorchestra.org for more information .





