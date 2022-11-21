Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Adelphi Orchestra Partners With Ballet Arts In THE NUTCRACKER

Don't miss this opportunity to join Clara and Franz on their enchanted journey and experience first-hand the partnership between Ballet Arts and Adelphi Orchestra.

Nov. 21, 2022  

This year, Ballet Arts' annual performance of "The Nutcracker" comes with an early holiday gift - live orchestral music. Ballet Arts, a premiere dance school serving the New York and New Jersey area, is partnering with the Adelphi Orchestra for its first-ever ballet with concert musicians.

The ballet will be held at River Dell Senior High School (RDHS) on Saturday, December 10th and Sunday, December 11th. "A live orchestra is a wonderful learning experience for the dancers and a real pleasure for the audience. When you hear Tchaikovsky's music, you can see and feel what is happening and a live orchestra takes the experience to a whole new level," shared Jane Silane and Marilyn Westlake-Nichols, co-directors of Ballet Arts.

Sponsorship opportunities and fundraisers for the live orchestra are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2210812®id=16&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.BalletArtsNJ.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Adelphi Orchestra is a professional, non-profit orchestra performing symphonic, chamber, operatic, and dance concerts. It is northern New Jersey's longest continuously performing group. "We are thrilled to be partnering with Ballet Arts and RDHS Dancing to live music, rather than a recording, is an educational experience for everyone, not just the dancers, but also the student musicians who will be playing," says Sylvia Rubin, president of Adelphi Orchestra. Scott Jackson Wiley, who has nearly 30 years of experience, will be conducting the 38 musicians in the ensemble. Three high school students from area schools will have the opportunity to play with the professional musicians. RDHS l students trained in the areas of lights, sound, and crew will help stage the production.

A beloved holiday ballet, The Nutcracker, tells the magical tale of a young girl named Clara whose nutcracker doll turns into a prince on Christmas Eve to battle against a fierce Mouse Queen. As a reward for their bravery, the prince invites Clara and her brother Franz to the Kingdom of Sweets where they are treated to dancing delights. Elijah Geolina will play the role of the Prince. Currently, Elijah is training at the prestigious American Ballet Theatre. Anna Sears, a RDHS senior, will be dancing the role of Snow Queen and Coffee, while Naomi Roth, also of RDHS, will be dancing as the Sugar Plum Fairy.

Don't miss this opportunity to join Clara and Franz on their enchanted journey and experience first-hand the innovative partnership between Ballet Arts and Adelphi Orchestra.

The Nutcracker runs Saturday, December 10, at 7:00 pm and Sunday, December 11, at 2:00 pm at River Dell High School, 55 Pyle Street, Oradell, NJ. Tickets may be purchased on-line at www.BalletArtsNJ.com. For more information call 201-970-7690.




