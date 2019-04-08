The 2019 Young Tradition Vermont Festival at NJPAC

In late April and early May 2019, Young Tradition Vermont brings together young people involved in traditional music and dance, and those who support and are interested in what they do, in an effort to share with the community young trad singers, players and dancers and what they bring to the world. At the Young Tradition Festival (formerly Young Tradition Weekend), young folks are the focus, supported by their teachers, mentors, friends and families. With opportunities to interact with others, young people can use what has inspired them, what they have learned, and opportunities to perform to inspire others.



The 2019 Young Tradition Festival will be held April 29-May 5, 2019 in a variety of locations in Burlington, Vermont including the Burlington City Arts Center, Integrated Arts Academy, Burlington Violin Shop, UVM Medical Center; and Contois Auditorium in City Hall. Performers will include Andrea Beaton & Véronique Plasse (4/29); Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves (4/30); Genticorum (5/2); Martin Hayes (5/3); and a Martha Pellerin Tribute Concert on May 5th. An internationally renowned band will be presenting an acoustic concert on May 1, details to be announced on March 18th. As part of this festival, the annual Young Tradition contest finals will happen on Saturday May 4 between 11 am- 3pm in Contois Auditorium in City Hall. The finals will be followed by a showcase concert featuring a wide variety of mentors and their students and special guests (6pm start) and a reception with FREE pizza (5pm start).



YTV is currently accepting video submissions to be part of the Contest Finals in May! Young folks who do traditional music or dance are encouraged to submit a video performance to be eligible to compete for up to $1000 in prizes at the finals. Previous winners include Mayfly, La Croisée D'Antan, Tristan Henderson and Hazen Metro, and sibling duo Romy and Ben Munkres. More information on how to enter at:https://bit.ly/2I6oDK2



The 2019 Young Tradition Vermont Festival Schedule



4/29/19

6pm - Concert (Andrea Beaton & Véronique Plasse) at BCA Center

8pm - Festival Club at the Half Lounge, with host band Pete's Posse

4/30/19

6pm - Concert (Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves) at BCA Center

8pm - Festival Club at the Half Lounge, with host band Pete's Posse

5/1/19

6pm - Concert (TBA performer) at BCA Center

8pm - Festival Club at the Half Lounge, with host band Pete's Posse

5/2/19

6pm - Concert (Genticorum) at BCA Center

8pm - Festival Club at the Half Lounge, with host band Pete's Posse

5/3/18

2pm - Friday Meeting at Integrated Arts Academy (TBA performer)

6pm - Concert (Martin Hayes) at BCA Center

8pm - Festival Club at the Half Lounge, with host band Pete's Posse

5/4/19

10-11:30am - Fiddle Workshop with Martin Hayes at Burlington Violin Shop

11am-3pm - Contest Finals with a few guest sets in Contois Auditorium at City Hall

1-2pm - Baird 5 Concert (TBA performer) at UVM Medical Center

5pm - Reception with free pizza in Contois Auditorium at City Hall

6pm - Mentor/Student Showcase Concert in Contois Auditorium at City Hall

8pm - Festival Club at the Half Lounge, with host band Pete's Posse

5/5/19

3pm - Martha Pellerin Tribute Concert in Contois Auditorium at City Hall



Tickets for the concerts will be available to purchase after March 18th, 2019. Contest Finals, Saturday reception, and Showcase Concert are admission by donation. The Integrated Arts Academy assembly on Friday afternoon and the Vermont Children's Hospital event on Baird 5 Saturday afternoon are not events that are open to the general public.





