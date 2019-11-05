The 10th Annual YOUR MOVE MODERN DANCE FESTIVAL Returns To The Landmark Loew's Theatre

Art House Productions (Executive Director Meredith Burns) and Friends of the Loew's are proud to announce the 10th Annual Your Move Modern Dance Festival sponsored by The KRE group, Harwood Properties, and Point Capital Development. This year's four-day festival will return to the Landmark Loew's Jersey Theatre (54 Journal Square Plaza, Jersey City), a historic venue in Jersey City which will celebrate its 90th anniversary this year. The festival will run from November 13-17, 2019. Single tickets are now on sale at www.arthouseproductions.org. Single tickets are $18 in advance and $25 at the door. Additional discounts are available for groups of 10 or more. Tickets for TEN: A Panel & Party are $10.

"It is a wonderful achievement for Your Move: New Jersey's Modern Dance Festival to reach 10 years of production. Credit for this achievement should not only shared by Art House and the Your Move founders and producers, but by the dance community here in Jersey City and beyond. Dance is the most under-attended performing art, but Your Move has bucked that trend time and again with robust crowds and avid supporters that come year after year. We look forward to seeing you at the historic Landmark Loew's Theatre in November." says Meredith Burns.

Morgan Refakis, Your Move co-founder and curator says, "We started Your Move to provide a platform for the burgeoning dance community in Jersey City. Your Move has grown significantly over the years; we've hosted hundreds of choreographers and performers from around the world. The festival is known throughout the dance community for its high-caliber dance performances and supportive production and promotional teams. We continue to ensure the selection of performances have something for everyone... for an avid fan of modern dance and an audience member just dipping their toe. Sometimes there are boundary pushing performances that beg the question, "Is this dance?" And we aren't here to answer that question... Your Move is here to celebrate the diversity of dance as a medium of art and expression."

Your Move is New Jersey's award-winning annual modern dance festival, designed to support inventive choreographers from New Jersey, New York and beyond. The festival has presented 175 companies spanning 12 states and three continents. Now in its 10th season, Your Move is curated by Morgan Refakis and Katelyn Halpern, and produced by the team at Art House Productions. Your Move was the recipient of the 2016 Jete Award, a Dance New Jersey honor given in recognition of the strong impact on the state's dance community.

This year's choreographers include Claire Porter (featured choreographer), 78 Moves, Chaery Moon, Dalit Agronin, Elena Notkina, Hyunsang Cho, Katelyn Halpern & Dancers, Kristi Cole, mignolo dance, Morgaine De Leonardis , Oluwadamilare (Dare) Ayorinde, Paul Pinto, Ross Daniel Dance, and Sophia Zukoski.

Breaking the traditional boundaries of performance and spectatorship, Your Move is an active and unique experience for patrons. Each performance celebrates the vast, historic Loew's JerseyTheater. Dances in the first half of each performance are presented in the theater's lobby, a lavish, three-story promenade with elegant ornamentation. Following the intermission, patrons will be invited into the Italian Renaissance-style proscenium theater for the second-half of the program. Each dance is choreographed uniquely for the Loew's awe-inspiring space, making this a truly one-of-a-kind experience.

Because of the site-specific nature of the program, audiences will be standing and walking around during the lobby performances. Audiences are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes. Limited seating will be available; to request accommodations prior to performance day, please email info@arthouseproductions.org. Art House Productions is committed to accessibility and inclusivity in all the public programming presented by our organization.

Art House Productions produces work with a shrewd sense of social responsibility and challenges the idea of "universal" mind and "universal" body in each artistic endeavor.





