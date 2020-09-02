Tesla Quartet Returns To Lot Of Strings Music Festival At The Morris Museum

The quartet returns by popular demand September 10.

The Tesla Quartet kicked off the Morris Museum's Lot of Strings Music Festival on August 13 with a Russian-themed program. The evening was such a great success that they will return on Thursday, September 10 with a program that will include selections from Dvořák's Cypresses, Mozart's k 157 in C major and Beethoven's Opus 18, No. 5 in A major. The Lot of Strings Festival has featured String Quartets on successive Thursdays and has given thirsty, entertainment-deprived audiences the thrill of live performances again.

In their recent review of the JACK Quartet, the NY Times said, "With players framed by a beautiful sunset behind rolling hills on a mild night...it was joyous to be in Jersey."

You can read the full review here: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/08/21/arts/music/classical-music-jack-quartet.html

All performances are at 7:30 pm and take place on the museum's upper parking deck, overlooking the hills of Morris Country. Enjoy the thrill of live music and stunning sunsets from the comfort of your own socially distant 8'X8' block. Bring your own chair and refreshments and drink in the glorious sounds.

Atop the parking deck, each 8'X8' block can accommodate up to two patrons. Patrons may arrive as early as 6:00 pm to set up their blocks and enjoy the evening sun. Masks must be worn throughout the evening, except when enjoying refreshments in your own block.

Click here for more information on ordering tickets

Or call the box office: 973 971-3706.

Praised for their "superb capacity to find the inner heart of everything they play, regardless of era, style or technical demand," the Tesla Quartet brings refinement and prowess to both new and established repertoire.

You can catch them "quarantuning" up at home--here: https://youtu.be/OlIDus_4eF0

The Morris Museum

Lot of Strings Festival

Next up: Tesla Quartet

Thursday, September 10 at 7:30pm

Rain date: Friday, September 11 at 7:30pm

www.morrismuseum.org

