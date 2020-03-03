Taylor 2 Dance Company to Perform at Kean University's Wilkins Theatre

The renowned Taylor 2 Dance Company will perform at Kean University's Wilkins Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 21.

The late Paul Taylor, founder of the Paul Taylor Dance Company, left an extraordinary legacy of creativity and vision not only to American modern dance but also to the performing arts the world over. He has been hailed as one of the creators of American modern dance, winning both public and critical acclaim for the vibrancy, relevance and power of his dances. In establishing Taylor 2, he looked back to the 1954 origins of his larger company for the structure of his new company: six professionals with a particular gift for his style.

"It's small, travels light and packs some of the best modern dance around." The Star-Ledger

Taylor 2's director, Cathy McCann, was a member of the Paul Taylor Dance Company for 13 years. She has staged Taylor dances for American Ballet Theatre, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, San Francisco Ballet, Paris Opera Ballet and Houston Ballet, and her own choreography has been presented at New York City Center.

Michael Novak, artistic director of the Paul Taylor Dance Foundation, described Taylor as the last of the pantheon of choreographers who defined the distinctly American art of modern dance.

"Taylor was hailed as 'the master of light and dark' for good reason: his repertoire of 147 dances covered an unprecedented range," said Novak. "There were dances that took an unflinching look at war, depravity and death. Other dances were very funny. Many reminded us of the poignancy of uninhibited love and hope."

In selecting repertoire for Taylor 2, Paul Taylor chose dances that represent the athleticism, humor and range of emotions found in his work. Several of the dances have been reworked from the original version to enable a smaller ensemble to perform them without sacrificing any of the artistry that characterizes a Taylor performance.

Wilkins Theatre is located at 1000 Morris Ave., Union, N.J. on the campus of Kean University. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the Kean Stage Box Office in Wilkins Theatre, by phone at 908-737-7469 or online at www.keanstage.com.





