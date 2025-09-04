Tanglewood Marionettes To Return To The Shakespeare Theatre With PERSEUS AND MEDUSA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey will welcome back the acclaimed Tanglewood Marionettes for a kid-friendly production of Perseus and Medusa on Saturday, September 27th at 11:00 a.m. at the F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre in Madison, NJ. This production marks the second collaboration between STNJ and Tanglewood Marionettes in the 2025 season.

Set during the dawn of civilization, Perseus and Medusa tells the tale of a young hero who must face many personal trials as he embarks on a seemingly impossible quest - to slay a monster of epic proportions. Tanglewood Marionettes' production will feature beautiful hand-crafted marionettes, scrolling sets, exhilarating music, and much more. Perseus and Medusa is appropriate for kids ages 6 and up.

Performance Details:

Date: Saturday, September 27th

Time: 11:00 a.m.

Location: The F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre on the campus of Drew University

36 Madison Ave, Madison, NJ 07940