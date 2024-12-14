TUCK EVERLASTING Comes to Vanguard Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This holiday season, Vanguard Theater is presenting Tuck Everlasting, a poignant and thought-provoking tale that delves into the fragility, beauty, and complexity of life. Directed by Vanguard Theater's Founding Artistic Director Janeece Freeman Clark, this production - which opened on December 5th - is running now through December 22, 2024 at Vanguard Theater (180 Bloomfield Ave, Montclair, NJ). It offers a fresh and powerful take on Natalie Babbitt's timeless story, weaving together historical context and universal truths.

"At its core, Tuck Everlasting asks profound questions," says Janeece Freeman Clark. "What does it mean to truly live? How do we value the time we have? In exploring these themes, I was particularly drawn to the unique lens of a Black family living through over a century of American history. What would it mean to navigate the sweeping changes of progress and pain, all while staying hidden to avoid persecution? Their immortality is not a blessing-it is a complex, often heavy burden shaped by the realities of a world that is not always kind or just."

Freeman Clark also reflects on the story's broader implications. "This is a story that challenges the obsession with staying young forever," she explains. "It asks us to find beauty in the inevitability of aging and to see growth and change as essential parts of the human experience. Living forever isolates the Tuck family in ways that are both profound and heartbreaking. Life's fleeting nature is what gives it meaning and depth."

More than a tale of time and mortality, Tuck Everlasting is also a celebration of human connection. "This story is a reminder of the importance of family-not just the one we are born into, but the family we choose," Freeman Clark shares. "These are the people who ground us, support us, and walk with us through life's challenges."

Through Freeman Clark's thoughtful direction, Vanguard Theater's production of Tuck Everlasting offers an emotional journey that balances history with universal themes, leaving audiences to reflect on what it means to embrace life in all its complexity.

This extraordinary production boasts a cast of 21 performers, including Broadway actors whose combined credits span over two dozen Broadway shows and remarkable New Jersey professional talent. Audiences will be captivated by the likes of Lindsay Roberts Greene (Phantom of the Opera), Dwayne Clark (Shucked, The Color Purple, Paradise Square), and Mariama Diop (The Lion King, Once on This Island), alongside other accomplished Broadway talent and New Jersey's finest professional performers. With such a diverse and accomplished cast, this production promises an unforgettable theatrical experience.

About Vanguard Theater:

Vanguard Theater is a nonprofit organization dedicated to changing the narrative through theater. Rooted in diversity, inclusion, and empathy, Vanguard strives to produce transformative theater experiences that challenge social and cultural narratives. From mainstage productions and community programming to in-school residencies and mentorship initiatives, Vanguard is committed to fostering creativity, connection, and meaningful dialogue through the arts. For more information, visit www.VanguardTheaterCompany.org.

