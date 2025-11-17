THE WIZARD OF OZ to Open the Holiday Season at Centenary Stage Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This holiday season, Centenary Stage Company will present The Wizard of Oz. Performances will run November 28 – December 14 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University campus at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ.

Rehearsals are underway at Centenary Stage Company for their upcoming production of The Wizard of Oz. The production serves as CSC's “Holiday Spectacular,” a family-friendly show fit for sharing with the whole family during the holiday season.

We're off to see the wizard! This beloved tale, in which a Kansas farm girl travels over the rainbow to discover the magical power of home, has entertained audiences for generations. The production features music and lyrics by Harold Arlen and E. Y. Harburg, with background music by Herbert Stothart. The production features all of the songs from the original film and more, including “Over the Rainbow,” “If I Only Had a Brain,” and “We're Off to See the Wizard,” all performed by a cast made up of industry professionals, Centenary University students, and local actors from the community.

Centenary Stage Company's production will feature 16 performances throughout the run, which includes a special matinee on Tuesday, December 9 at 10:00 am for school groups as a field trip opportunity.

Directing and choreographing this production of The Wizard of Oz is Michael Restaino. Michael Restaino is a multi-hyphenated creative with a diverse background in working on theatrical experiences worldwide. Currently serving as the Manager of Creative Production Integrity at RWS Global, Michael oversees all productions at sea, internationally. In addition to his role at RWS, Michael is the founder of Michael Anthony Theatrical, one of the leading cabaret companies in New York City. His leadership extends to The Actors Studio of New Jersey, an emerging professional theater company focused on becoming a hub for artistic expression and innovation. As an advocate for the arts, Michael actively works to mentor emerging talent by creating a safe and welcoming theatrical environment, prioritizing inclusivity, diversity, and respect within the industry. Most recently, Michael directed CSC's summer productions of Rock of Ages and Grease.