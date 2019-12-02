THE PRINCESS BRIDE, An Inconceivable Evening With Cary Elwes Announced At NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents The Princess Bride an Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

This is the ultimate event for fans of The Princess Bride. See the iconic film on the big screen, followed by a moderated conversation with actor Cary Elwes (the heroic Westley, of course!). He'll discuss your favorite scenes, reveal never-before-shared secrets and tell tales of on-set antics. A limited number of VIP packages are available and include the best seats in the house, a meet and greet with Cary Elwes and a signed copy of his best-selling book, As You Wish: Inconceivable Tales from the Making of The Princess Bride. It's sure to be a night you'll always treasure!

