THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE Returns To NJPAC In October

THE PRICE IS RIGHT Live will return to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center. The iconic CBS Original game show, THE PRICE IS RIGHT, will be live in Newark on Thursday, October 16, 2025, at 8 PM.

Get tickets early for The Price Is Right Live and experience the interactive, non-televised version of this legendary game show. With our Celebrity Host, contestants randomly selected from the audience will have the chance to play beloved games like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel, and the fabulous Showcase.

Exciting prizes range from appliances and electronics to dream vacations and even a brand-new car.

THE PRICE IS RIGHT has been a staple in American culture, bringing positivity, excitement, and joy to viewers and contestants alike. The Price is Right will bring its mobile game show on wheels to iconic locations nationwide, allowing fans to play Plinko, spin the Wheel, compete in Showdowns, take fun photos, and experience the magic of the show firsthand.

Tickets for The Price Is Right Live goes on sale Friday, April 25 at 10 am, be sure to reserve tickets early by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or in person at the NJPAC Box Office located at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.

