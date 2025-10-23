THE MONSTERS: A SIBLING LOVE STORY Comes to Two River Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Monsters: A Sibling Love Story, written and directed by Ngozi Anyanwu (Good Grief, The Homecoming Queen, The Last of the Love Letters), will have its world premiere at Two River Theater (TRT) November 1-23. Originally commissioned by TRT and presented as a co-production with Manhattan Theatre Club, this powerful new drama will run in the intimate Marion Huber Theater. Broadway veterans Aigner Mizzelle (Chicken & Biscuits) and Okieriete Onaodowan (Hamilton) come out swinging in the two-person play about a sister and a brother, who are mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters.

For a long time, LIL has been obsessed with fighting, and one fighter in particular: her older brother BIG, an aging but successful figure in the local MMA circuit. But she's been doing it all from afar…until one day when she decides to show up on his doorstep. The Monsters is a sibling love story about reunions, resentment, reconnection, and wrestling with demons.

“The Stage meets the Squared Circle; the Octagon, in this dazzlingly original mash-up of forms,” says Artistic Director Justin Waldman. “One of the most thrilling and necessary theatre artists working today, Ngozi Anyanwu has created a new paradigm, where the emotional and physical each pack a visceral punch. Originally commissioned by Two River and developed between rehearsal halls and MMA gyms, The Monsters promises to be a first of its kind theatrical experience. We are so proud to partner with the venerable Manhattan Theatre Club to first present this World Premiere in Red Bank to our Two River community before it heads Off-Broadway. Buckle up!”

Mizzelle, a NYC-based multi-hyphenate creative, who originated the role of Latrice in Douglas Lyons' Chicken & Biscuits on Broadway, plays LIL. Her work in nicHi douglas' (pray) earned her a Lucille Lortel Award. Onaodowan, a Grammy AwardⓇ-winning stage, film, and television actor known for his acclaimed performances on Broadway including originating the roles of Hercules Mulligan and James Madison in Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony AwardⓇ-winning Hamilton, plays BIG.