THE LARAMIE PROJECT Opens Next Week At Studio Playhouse

On May 4th, enjoy a post-show talk with Dennis Shepard of the Matthew Shepard Foundation.
Montclair's Studio Players will present The Laramie Project by the Tectonic Theater Project and Moisés Kaufman from May 1-4, 2025; directed by Thomas J. Donohoe II! Explore the true story and tragedy of the murder of Matthew Shepard through interviews and written testaments from the people of Laramie, Wyoming.
Performances May 1-3 will be at 8 PM. The performance on May 4 will be at 3 PM.
Studio Playhouse is located at 14 Alvin Pl, Montclair NJ.
Directed by: Thomas J. Donohoe II
Produced by: John Fraissinet
Stage Manager: Nicole Dougherty
Mark Cunningham
Samantha Egge
Donna Frassinet
John Fraissinet
Griffin Harris
Gabe Michelson
E. Dale Smith-Gallo
Tara Spinelli
Melanie Tischler
