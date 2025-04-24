THE LARAMIE PROJECT Opens Next Week At Studio Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Montclair's Studio Players will present The Laramie Project by the Tectonic Theater Project and Moisés Kaufman from May 1-4, 2025; directed by Thomas J. Donohoe II! Explore the true story and tragedy of the murder of Matthew Shepard through interviews and written testaments from the people of Laramie, Wyoming.

On May 4th, enjoy a post-show talk with Dennis Shepard of the Matthew Shepard Foundation.

Performances May 1-3 will be at 8 PM. The performance on May 4 will be at 3 PM.

Studio Playhouse is located at 14 Alvin Pl, Montclair NJ.

Directed by: Thomas J. Donohoe II

Produced by: John Fraissinet

Stage Manager: Nicole Dougherty

Cast:

Mark Cunningham

Laura DiCerto

Samantha Egge

Donna Frassinet

John Fraissinet

Griffin Harris

Gabe Michelson

E. Dale Smith-Gallo

Tara Spinelli

Melanie Tischler

