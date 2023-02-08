THE LADYKILLERS By Graham Linehan To Open At Centenary Stage Company

The Ladykillers by Graham Linehan is set to open at Centenary Stage Company on February 17, and performances will run through March 5. Performances will take place in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University campus at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ. Tickets range from $25.00 - $29.50 for adults with discounts available for seniors, students, and children under 12 for select performances. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900

A little old lady alone in her house is pitted against a gang of criminal misfits who will stop at nothing. Posing as amateur musicians, Professor Marcus and his gang rent rooms in the lopsided house of sweet, but strict, Mrs. Wilberforce. The villains plot to involve her, unwittingly, in Marcus' brilliantly conceived heist job. The police are left stumped but Mrs. Wilberforce becomes wise to their ruse and Marcus concludes there is only one way to keep the old lady quiet. With only her parrot, General Gordon, to help her, Mrs. Wilberforce is alone with five desperate men. But who will be forced to face the music?

Performance dates and times for The Ladykillers are Thursdays, February 23 and March 2 at 7:30 pm; Fridays, February 17, 24 and March 3 at 8:00 pm; Saturdays, February 18, 25 and March 4 at 8:00 pm; and Sundays, February 19, 26 and March 5 at 2:00 pm; with special additional matinee performances at 2:00 pm on Wednesdays, February 22 and March 1; and Friday, February 17. Tickets range from $25.00 - $29.50 for adults with discounts available for seniors, students, and children under 12 for select performances and Thursday evening performances.

Thursday nights at Centenary Stage Company are family night with "Buy One, Get One" tickets available at the door beginning at 5:30 pm. BOGO tickets are not available for advance purchase.

Centenary Stage Company offers various additional discounts and special rates for tickets including a Hackettstown Resident Discount (valid on selected performance only), NJEA member Discount, Centenary Alumni Discounts, and Student Rush Tickets. NJEA members receive a 15% discount on ticket prices for performances of Centenary Stage Company theatre productions from Sunday through Friday with prof of membership. Hackettstown residents may receive a $10 ticket at the 2:00 performance on Friday, Februrary 17th with proof of residency. These tickets are available only at the door beginning 2 hours prior to the performance. All Centenary University alumni receive a $10 discount on adult tickets on all Friday evening performances and $10.00 Student Rush Tickets are available for any student from any school for Friday evening performances only.

For more information, or to reserve tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

