Art House Gallery To Present BLACK IS THE NEW BLACK, Curated By Bryant Small

Art House Productions will present BLACK IS THE NEW BLACK, a group exhibition curated by Bryant Small, at the Art House Gallery from February 7 through March 1, 2026. An opening reception will take place on Saturday, February 7, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m.

On view at the Art House Gallery, the exhibition brings together six artists—Daniel Jenkins, Kortez, Somina Mosaku, Tenjin Ikeda, Tolu Olasoji, and QRCKY—whose work centers on the expressive and conceptual possibilities of black-and-white imagery. Across painting, photography, mixed media, and graphic-based practices, the artists treat monochrome not as a restriction, but as a framework for exploring form, texture, contrast, and narrative.

The exhibition examines how the absence of color heightens focus on gesture, structure, and meaning, using black and white as both material and metaphor. Themes of identity, perception, abstraction, documentation, and urban experience emerge through works that emphasize light and shadow, presence and absence, and visual restraint.

Regular gallery hours are Saturdays and Sundays from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. All artworks will be available for purchase both in person at the gallery, located at 345 Marin Boulevard in Jersey City, and online through the Art House Online Gallery.

Art House Productions is led by Executive Artistic Director Meredith Burns and Gallery Director Andrea McKenna.