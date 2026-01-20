Zimmerli Art Museum to Showcase ANDY WARHOL: ON REPEAT Exhibition

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Andy Warhol: On Repeat, on view at the Zimmerli Art Museum at Rutgers from February 11 to July 31, 2026, brings together the artist's early durational films and later serial photographs to examine repetition and duration as central forces in his art.

Presenting nearly 70 photographs from the Zimmerli's collection, many on view for the first time, and a suite of films on loan from the Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh, On Repeat offers a rare look at how Warhol used time, stillness and seriality to chart the shifting terrain of identity.

While Warhol's pop imagery is widely known, On Repeat reveals a deeper, more searching artist at work. The exhibition presents iconic films of well-known Warhol “Superstars,” including Edie Sedgwick, alongside lesser-exhibited examples from his Screen Tests, the nearly 500 durational film portraits the artist created during the mid-1960s. They highlight figures from Warhol's world, including avant-garde actors Rufus Collins and Kyoko Kishida, queer performer Mario Montez and Donyale Luna—the first Black model to appear on the covers of both Harper's Bazaar and Vogue, and the subject of a recent HBO documentary—only now receiving long-overdue attention.

“We're thrilled to present this fresh perspective on one of the most influential artists of the 20th century,” said Maura Reilly, director of the Zimmerli Art Museum. “The exhibition reflects our museum's commitment to original scholarship, and it underscores our role as a place where familiar histories are reconsidered and reimagined for new generations.”

Within the galleries, films such as Outer and Inner Space (1966), one of the artist's most formally and conceptually ambitious projects, are projected as wide as sixteen feet to create immersive environments. Polaroids are presented in vertical towers that evoke photobooth strips, and multiple photographs of the same individual or object reveal Warhol's obsession with repetition and extended looking as not only a personal preoccupation but also a distinctly American commentary on visibility, performance and the limits of seeing. Visitors will also be able to capture their own screen tests in an in-gallery interactive experience.

“Warhol understood that cameras don't just record people, they transform them,” said Jeremiah William McCarthy, the museum's chief curator and curator of the exhibition. “By filming a static sitter for three minutes or photographing someone repeatedly, Warhol preserved individuals either blooming or disappearing under the pressure of being seen. It remains a very relevant insight for our image-obsessed culture.”

Andy Warhol: On Repeat is organized by Jeremiah William McCarthy, Chief Curator and Curator of American Art.

Andy Warhol: On Repeat is complemented by free public programs, kicking off with the opening reception on Feb. 12, 2026. Additional spring events include Polaroid workshops on March 11 and April 16, as well as the Art Together family workshop on April 12. More information and details are available at zimmerli.rutgers.edu/events.