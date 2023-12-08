THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Comes to State Theatre New Jersey

The performance is on Friday, December 29 at 8pm.

By: Dec. 08, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards Photo 2 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards
Interview: Christina Freeman in ELLA ENCHANTED at The Growing Stage in Netcong Photo 3 Interview: Christina Freeman in ELLA ENCHANTED at The Growing Stage in Netcong
The Ballet Arts And Adelphi Orchestra to Present THE NUTCRACKER in December Photo 4 The Ballet Arts And Adelphi Orchestra to Present THE NUTCRACKER in December

THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Comes to State Theatre New Jersey

State Theatre New Jersey presents The Hip Hop Nutcracker on Friday, December 29 at 8pm. The Hip Hop Nutcracker, Tchaikovsky's 130-year-old ballet reimagined as a holiday dance spectacle, will travel to STNJ this holiday season while celebrating the show's 10th season. Tickets range from $39-$69.  

                

This touring production features hip hop pioneer Kurtis Blow, the first rapper to be signed by a major label in 1979. Blow is considered one of hip hop's founding fathers and will perform as the MC of The Hip Hop Nutcracker. The tour includes a cast of a dozen all-star dancers, an on-stage DJ and an electric violinist who turns the beloved Nutcracker score on its head.   

 

Created in 2013 by director/choreographer Jennifer Weber (Oliver nominated and Emmy-winner) and writer Mike Fitelson, The Hip Hop Nutcracker pays homage to the original (George) Balanchine ballet, retold through the modern, self-expressive gaze of hip-hop culture. The production has evolved into a masterpiece due to the creators' never-ending commitment to enhancing the production, and dancers who continue to raise the bar each year. To date, The Hip Hop Nutcracker has been performed more than 200 times in 70 cities. 

 

“I love taking this show on the road each year and creating lifelong memories for our audiences,” says Kurtis Walker, known professionally as Kurtis Blow. “And to be celebrating our 10th season this year is such a big accomplishment for the show.” 

 

It's a big accomplishment for Blow as well, who on December 6, 2020, had a heart transplant that has given him a new life. He paved the way for generations of hip hop artists and fans after scoring the first certified gold record rap song in 1980, “The Breaks.” Blow is also responsible for “Christmas Rappin,” acclaimed for being the first rap holiday song. 

 

The Hip Hop Nutcracker is executive produced by three-time Tony-winner Eva Price and features an exciting group of performers who bring her imaginatively modern show to life. The cast includes Ann-Sylvia Clark as Maria-Clara; Gabriel Emphasis as The Nutcracker; Liliana “Lily” Frias as Mom; Bryan Longchamp as Dad; Lisa “Lboogie” Bauford as Drosselmeyer; Randi Freitas as Mouse King, Ensemble; Anthony “Omen” Cabrera as Toy, Ensemble; Jackie “JK-47” Agudo as Tea, Ensemble; Zuce Morales as Toy/Ensemble; Seth “Reaktion” Hillard as Russian, Ensemble; Jon “Gifted” Jimenez as Chocolate/Ensemble; Dustin “D-Payne” Payne as Flute, Ensemble; Ethan Evaro as Swing/Understudy; Teofilo V. Recitas II “DJ Boo” as Performance DJ; and Kurtis Blow as MC. 

 

Just like the classic Nutcracker story, in The Hip Hop Nutcracker Maria-Clara and the Nutcracker Prince go on a dream adventure battling a gang of mice, visiting the land of sweets, and learning the lessons of the holiday season. Innovative digital graffiti and visuals transform the landscape of E.T.A. Hoffmann's beloved story from traditional 19th century Germany to the vibrant, diverse sights and sounds of contemporary New York City. Through the modern, self-expressive gaze of hip hop culture, the dynamic performers of The Hip Hop Nutcracker celebrate the magic of the entire holiday season on the most inclusive holiday of them all—New Year's Eve, a time for new beginnings. 

 

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply. 


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
Ana Gasteyer & More to Perform at Kean Stage This Holiday Season Photo
Ana Gasteyer & More to Perform at Kean Stage This Holiday Season

Kean Stage presents three Holiday Shows at Kean University. Enjoy a festive lineup of performances at Enlow Recital Hall and Wilkins Theatre in Union, NJ.

2
New Jersey Theatre Alliance Seeks Submissions For Healing Voices Program Photo
New Jersey Theatre Alliance Seeks Submissions For Healing Voices Program

New Jersey professional and family caregivers are invited to submit all forms of creative writing, including  prose, poetry, and theatrical pieces that reflect the theme of caregiving or the personal healing experience.

3
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey to Present THE SNOW QUEEN This Holiday Season Photo
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey to Present THE SNOW QUEEN This Holiday Season

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey will present an elaborately staged reading of The Snow Queen by Hans Christian Andersen on December 16th as part of their new series for young audiences titled Classics for Kids! 

4
New Jersey Ballets NUTCRACKER Nutcracker Dances Into MPAC Beginning This Month Photo
New Jersey Ballet's NUTCRACKER Nutcracker Dances Into MPAC Beginning This Month

New Jersey Ballet's presentation of the holiday favorite Nutcracker comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center this month. Learn how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Highlights From BC/EFA's Red Bucket Follies Video
Watch Highlights From BC/EFA's Red Bucket Follies
HARMONY Celebrates Hanukkah On Broadway! Video
HARMONY Celebrates Hanukkah On Broadway!
Learn All About AMDA- Where Artists Create Video
Learn All About AMDA- Where Artists Create
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
[POPULAR] New Jersey Festival Orchestra presents [POPULAR] New Jersey Festival Orchestra presents "THE THREE HOLIDAY TENORS"
Presbyterian Church in Westfield (12/09-12/10)Tracker
A Midwinter Night's Dream in New Jersey A Midwinter Night's Dream
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (12/06-12/31)Tracker
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert in New Jersey Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert
Mayo Performing Arts Center (4/04-4/04)
Ibsen's Ghost in New Jersey Ibsen's Ghost
George Street Playhouse (1/16-2/04)
Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons in New Jersey Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons
Count Basie Center for the Arts (2/24-2/24)
Epic Scores of John Williams and More! in New Jersey Epic Scores of John Williams and More!
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (5/30-5/30)
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert in New Jersey Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert
Count Basie Center for the Arts (4/05-4/05)
DEATHtrap in New Jersey DEATHtrap
Algonquin Arts Theatre (1/19-1/28)
The Club in New Jersey The Club
George Street Playhouse (2/27-3/17)
A Christmas Carol in New Jersey A Christmas Carol
Playhouse 22 (12/08-12/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You