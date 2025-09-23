The Growing Stage Opens 2025–2026 Season with DIARY OF A WIMPY KID and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Growing Stage: The Children’s Theatre of New Jersey will launch its 44th season this fall at the Historic Palace Theatre with a dynamic lineup of five Main Stage productions for young audiences and families.

The 2025–2026 season blends classic stories, holiday traditions, bilingual musicals, and historical adventures that spark imagination and inspire discovery.

DIARY OF A WIMPY KID

October 10–26, 2025

Greg Heffley’s hilarious cartoon diary comes to life in this heartfelt musical about friendship, popularity, and surviving middle school.

RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER

December 6–22, 2025

The beloved holiday favorite returns with Hermey, Yukon Cornelius, the Bumble, and Rudolph in a tale that celebrates what makes us unique.

CINDERELLA: A SALSA FAIRY TALE

February 6–15, 2026

This bilingual salsa-and-hip-hop musical flips the classic story as Cinderella, who speaks only Spanish, and her English-speaking stepsister Rosa compete on and off the basketball court.

MESMERIZED: A BEN FRANKLIN SCIENCE & HISTORY MYSTERY

March 6–22, 2026

Celebrate America’s 250th birthday with Benjamin Franklin and his niece Sarah as they put the mysterious powers of Dr. Mesmer to the scientific test in a fast-paced comedy.

NATE THE GREAT MUSICAL

May 1–17, 2026

The boy detective takes on a puzzling new case when Annie’s painting of her dog goes missing in this rollicking, family-friendly musical.

Subscribers save 20% and enjoy perks including reserved seating, ticket discounts, and free exchanges. Group rates are also available. For tickets and information, visit growingstage.com or call (973) 347-4946.