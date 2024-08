THE FLIP SIDE Opens Vivid Stage's 30th Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, will open its 30th Anniversary season, celebrating decades of bringing contemporary theatre to audiences in the state of New Jersey. This season, the company will present thirty performances of different kinds, in locations all over the region. The first of these performances will be The Flip Side, the house improv team of Vivid Stage, which will perform at the Madison Community Arts Center on September 6 at 8:00 pm.

THE FLIP SIDE features Brad Barton, Clark Carmichael, Laura Ekstrand, Noreen Farley, Lulu French, Dave Maulbeck, Scott McGowan, Becca McLarty, David Lee White and Emaline Williams. This unpredictable evening is an affordable, enjoyable evening that is packed with laughs from start to finish.

Based on improv techniques created by The Groundlings, Upright Citizens' Brigade and The Magnet, The Flip Side offers a unique spin on short-form improv, taking audience input to create instant scenes that are both unexpected and hilarious. No two shows are alike, and the most important ingredient in every show is the audience.

The show includes improvisational comedy sketches that use audience suggestions to shape the scenes that the actors instantly create onstage. Performers use ingredients such as everyday objects, strange maladies, and unusual circumstances to cook up unconventional mini-plays that appear and disappear in a matter of minutes.

THE FLIP SIDE will appear at the Madison Community Arts Center at 10 Kings Road in Madison on Saturday, September 6 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $23, and $18 for students 25 and younger. For advance ticket purchases, go to The Flip Side - Madison Arts & Culture Alliance. For more information, call 862-812-2036. The Madison Community Arts Center is wheelchair accessible. For information on any of Vivid Stage's programs, please call 908-514-9654, www.vividstage.org.

