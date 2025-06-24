THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) [REVISED] [AGAIN] Returns to STNJ

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Starting as an act at Renaissance festivals, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] [again] was designed by playwrights Adam Long, Daniel Singer, and Jess Winfield to draw audiences back to the Bard’s original texts. The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey will present The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] [again] again at the F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre on the campus of Drew University beginning July 9, 2025 — after nearly a decade-long hiatus.

This isn’t director Jeffrey M. Bender’s first involvement with the production. In 2016, Bender directed The Complete Works on the Theatre’s Outdoor Stage. Prior to that, he performed in two productions himself. “As an actor, I tend to gravitate towards physical comedy shows and roles,” says Bender. “I really enjoy pushing the limits of how physical and outlandish a character can be [while still being] truthful. This show tests those limits more than any show I’ve ever been a part of.”

The Complete Works is a fast-paced, irreverent rollercoaster ride through all 37 of Shakespeare’s plays — in just 99 minutes. Equal parts clever parody and loving homage, the wild comedy condenses centuries of dramatic genius into a chaotic mash-up of sword fights, crossdressing, sock puppets, and spontaneous audience interaction. No play is safe and no joke too bold as three fearless performers tackle the Bard’s canon with zest, pop culture flair, and a hefty dose of improv. Whether you’re a Shakespeare scholar or a total newbie, prepare to laugh until thou dost snort.

“Comedy is cathartic,” says Bender. “It allows the mind and soul to breath, to relax, to unwind. I think a comedy like this allows people to put down their worries and burdens for an hour and a half and simply laugh together.” Bender later added that “not everything funny is funny to everyone.” Thankfully, this production has a bit of everything — from fart jokes to linguistic gymnastics.

The hilarious cast features Ty Lane (STNJ – A Christmas Carol, A Man for All Seasons, Twelfth Night); Patrick Toon (STNJ – Cymbeline, Othello, Henry IV, Part I); and Kayla Ryan Walsh (STNJ – A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, The Rose Tattoo, Sense and Sensibility). The creative team for the production includes set designer Sarah Beth Hall (STNJ – The Importance of Being Earnest, The Book of Will); Costume Designer Daniel Ciba (STNJ – Shakespeare LIVE! production of Romeo and Juliet); lighting designer Andrew Hungerford (STNJ – The Importance of Being Earnest, Macbeth, A Midwinter Night’s Dream); and sound designer Steven Beckel (STNJ – A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, Twelfth Night, Florence and Mojo, A Child’s Christmas in Wales). Denise Cardarelli (Eureka Day – 2025 Tony Award: Best Revival of a Play) stage manages.

