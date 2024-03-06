Susan Speidel, Christian Fabian & Stearns Matthews to Perform at MUSIC AT THE MANSION

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



NiCori Studios & Productions will present the next installment of the long running Cabaret series "Music at the Mansion" at the historic Thorne Mansion home of the Morristown Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Morristown on Sunday, March 24th at 3pm.



Performers to include actress/cabaret artist Susan Speidel, international bassist/vocalist Christian Fabian, multi-award winning cabaret artist Stearns Matthews all hosted by Excellence in Theatre Education award TONY nominee Corinna Sowers Adler. The afternoon will feature James Horan on piano and Montclair High School's “The Passing Notes" as the “Young Musician Moment”.

Celebrating the great American Songbook, NiCori Studios & Productions presents the series “Music at the Mansion” which features award-winning and renowned singers and musicians from the New York metropolitan area and beyond. The series showcases three performers each entertaining with a 25 minute set and a Young Musician Moment. A wine and cheese reception will follow.

Tickets for "Music at the Mansion" are $35 per person in advance and $40 at the door (cash only). Seating begins at 2:30pm. The beautiful Thorne Mansion is located at 21 Normandy Heights Road, Morristown, NJ and is the home of the Morristown Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Visit NiCoriStudios.com for tickets and more information.

