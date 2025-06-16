Summer Improv Classes Come to Vivid Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Vivid Stage is enrolling its Summer session of improv classes for adults. This session begins on July 7, 2025 and includes both the favorite Joy of Improv beginners' class and the new Scene & Scroll class for intermediate and advanced students.

Students will think on their feet by freeing their mind, body and imagination through group exercises and games in a safe and supportive atmosphere. Returning students will learn more complex games that require keeping multiple balls in the air while maintaining connection with scene partners. These classes provide a fun creative outlet and a chance to socialize while honing skills such as teamwork, spontaneity and careful listening that will enhance any professional pursuit.

The Joy of Improv provides students an introduction to the foundational skills of improv comedy. The Joy of Improv class begins on July 7, and continues on Monday evenings from 7:00-9:00 pm for four weeks. The instructor for this class will be announced shortly.

Scene & Scroll focuses on quick, high-energy short scenes perfect for TikTok, Reels, and Shorts, and has a prerequisite of The Joy of Improv or the equivalent. Scene & Scroll begins on July 7, and continues on Monday evenings from 7:00-9:00 pm for four weeks. Dave Maulbeck leads this class.

Dave Maulbeck is an entertainment artist and member of the Screen Actors Guild and he recently relocated back to New York City after a multi-year stint in Los Angeles. He has starred in several commercials, including the Super Bowl Ad - Groundhog Day, for truTV, and as the Polish Polisher for Burger King. With film credits including the evil Dr. Wily in Megaman, and the main character Dracula Goes to Camp, Dave is no stranger to the screen. In 2007 Dave co-founded Chicken Scoop Productions where he executive produced several spec pilots, music videos, and web series. More recently he has been developing animation projects with BEHIND the BAG! Productions, where he is co-creator and illustrator of The Kinetix, a comic book series featuring high school superheroes whose powers derive from their respective disabilities.

Registration information can be found here. Classes will be held at the Oakes Center, 120 Morris Avenue in Summit. The venue is wheelchair accessible. For more information for any of Vivid Stage's programs, please call 908-514-9654, and visit www.vividstage.org.

