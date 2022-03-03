Suffolk Theater Presents Jake Shimabukuro

Suffolk Theater presents Jae Shimabukuro on Sunday, June 12 at 7:00PM. Tickets are $45 - $59, plus applicable fees. Tickets are available online at SuffolkTheater.com.

Over the past two decades, Jake Shimabukuro has proved that there isn't a style of music that he can't play. While versatility for any musician is impressive, what's remarkable about Jake's transcendent skills is how he explores his seemingly limitless vocabulary - whether it's jazz, rock, blues, bluegrass, folk or even classical - on perhaps the unlikeliest of instruments: the 'ukulele. Responding to the urgent calls of his fervent imagination, Jake has taken the 'ukulele to points previously thought impossible, and in the process he's reinvented the applications for this tiny, heretofore under appreciated four-string instrument, causing many to call him "the Jimi Hendrix of the 'ukulele".

Jake's incredible journey has taken him from local phenom to YouTube sensation, from playing tiny clubs to headlining the world's most prestigious concert venues like the Hollywood Bowl, Lincoln Center and the Sydney Opera House. He's performed on the biggest TV shows and has released a string of award-winning, chart-topping albums. Just recently, he was nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as a Member for the National Council on the Arts. It's fair to say that Jake has picked up more than a few admirers - millions of them, actually - but it wasn't until he began his latest album that he discovered how many of his fans were, in fact, his very own musical heroes.

On November 12th, 2021, the acclaimed Hawai'i-born 'ukulele player released "Jake & Friends," his most creatively ambitious project to-date, featuring collaborations with a who's who of music royalty, from Willie Nelson and Bette Midler to Jimmy Buffett and Kenny Loggins. In terms of size and scope and considering the sheer number of legendary stars who graciously loaned their inimitable talents to the project, 'Jake & Friends' can only be compared to other benchmark duets albums by the likes of Frank Sinatra and Tony Bennett, a shining testament to just how far the singularly gifted Jake has come. Jake has said "I have to pinch myself when I see those names on my own album," he says. "It's like, 'Did that really happen?' Making the album was a real challenge, but I'm deeply honored that all of the artists agreed to record with me."