Sue On Reveals as Repertory Orchestra Conductor for New Jersey Symphony Youth Orchestra

The New Jersey Symphony has named Sue On as Repertory Orchestra conductor for the New Jersey Symphony Youth Orchestra, the Resident Youth Orchestra of the John J. Cali School of Music at Montclair State University.

On, who is also a violinist and educator, said, “I am thrilled and honored to work with such a renowned institution that is the New Jersey Symphony Youth Orchestra. I’m looking forward to making music and inspiring the next generation of music lovers!”

One of four ensembles within the larger Youth Orchestra, the Repertory Orchestra is newly formed for the 2023–24 season and provides students with large ensemble experience and skills necessary for advancement into the Academy Orchestra.

In this new position, On will work closely with Diego García, youth orchestra artistic director, to oversee, program and conduct the Repertory Orchestra, a new intermediate-level symphonic orchestra.

“I am delighted to welcome Sue On to the Youth Orchestra artistic team,” said García. “She will be an asset to the young musicians in the Repertory Orchestra, guiding them through new challenges and helping the orchestra thrive.”

The Repertory Orchestra conductor also works as an educator, partnering with the associate conductor & curriculum specialist (Terrence Thornhill) to make sure the ensemble meets specific curriculum goals and participates in recruitment activities, including community- and school-based workshops.

Sue On is currently the artistic director of the Lakeland Youth Symphony and the conductor of its Symphony Orchestra ensemble; the artistic director and conductor of the Rowan Youth Orchestra and the Rowan Youth String Orchestra at Rowan University’s Community Music School; and the concertmaster of the New Jersey Intergenerational Orchestra.

She studied conducting with the New York Grand Opera’s founder and esteemed Juilliard professor, Vincent La Selva, and jazz violin with Grammy Award-winning violinist, Scott Tixier. She is also a board member of the NJ Chapter of American String Teachers Association and most recently joined the advisory board for the Denville Arts Council.