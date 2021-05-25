Student Blog: Here We Go Again... Broadway is Back!

It's been more than a year since crowds from all walks of life were able to sit in a theater in Manhattan and enjoy the unmatched magic of a Broadway show. The COVID-19 pandemic put a complete halt on many aspects of life, including the arts, for safety and precautionary measures. For months, all that was available to fulfill the need or want for live theater were broadcasted shows, listening to their soundtracks and reliving the memories associated with trips to see some of the best musicals. But now, with a steady vaccination plan and millions of Americans already fully vaccinated, Broadway is slowly reopening along with the rest of the world.

In September, four shows will reopen with full capacity seating and people will be able to sit in one of the iconic theaters that are home to New York City. Hamilton, Wicked, The Lion King and Chicago will all be welcoming back eager theater goers who have not been able to experience a live show in over a year. For many, the announcement that Broadway will be resuming in the fall with many more shows set to be back performing following the initial date in September, this is exciting news and a sign the world is finally going back to normalcy again. It's hard not to feel optimistic when a crucial part of life in New York is being revived and bringing some of the most unimaginable happiness to the streets once again.

Many of my friends and the musical theater majors I know at my university have already begun planning trips to the Big Apple to see one of the four iconic shows that will be reopening. The joy and anticipation connected to being in the audience at a Broadway show can't be found anywhere else and I am beyond excited to experience that feeling all over again. It's unlike anything else in this world and anyone who hasn't had the chance to feel that is now going to be able to after the opportunity was gone for so long.

But at the same time, the overwhelming uncertainty of COVID-19 and how things are shifting back to normal may seem a little rushed or not entirely thought through. This, in turn, leaves a lot of people contemplating if being in a theater at full capacity is both safe in general or something they feel comfortable with. As the new "normal" becomes more and more obvious, it's easy to fall into the anxiety that has been presented thanks to the pandemic. I hope as more people get vaccinated and life begins to look like it once did that something as simple as going to watch live theater won't be as intimidating anymore.

The good news is, Broadway is back! It's been a very long year and a half, but theaters will be full of crowds, applause and happy smiles before we know it. There's no doubt that thousands are excited to see some of the most well known shows again along with the opening of others throughout the fall season. Get your tickets ready and best outfits out because as any avid lover of Mamma Mia! would say, here we go again!