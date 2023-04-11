Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Stephanie Mills Returns To NJPAC With Special Guest The Whispers

The event is on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 8 p.m.

Apr. 11, 2023  
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes the return of Stephanie Mills with legendary hitmakers, The Whispers performing in Newark on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 8:00 p.m.

The awe-inspiring Stephanie Mills (original star of The Wiz) performs R&B hits from an illustrious 35-year career in a soul-stirring evening with The Whispers. Part of NJPAC's annual celebration of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Stephanie Mills has distinguished herself as an actress and performer who is at home on the Broadway stage as she is in the recording studio. Five gold albums and hits such as "I Have Learned to Respect the Power of Love," "Home," "Something in the Way (You Make Me Feel)" and "Never Knew Love Like This Before" have become enduring classics. Her critically acclaimed appearances in shows like the Tony Award-winning The Wiz and Your Arms Too Short to Box with God have assured her of a consistently loyal following among fans, industry insiders and critics. Like so many of her contemporaries, her journey as a performer began with singing gospel in church in her native Brooklyn.

One of the world's longest-running soul vocal groups, The Whispers are celebrating over 50 years in the industry. Known for their smooth soulful ballads, they remain one of the premier R&B groups to ever grace the stage.

Reserve tickets on Friday, April 14th at 10 a.m. to see Stephanie Mills and The Whispers at NJPAC.org, or by calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.




BLITHE SPIRIT Opens At Music Mountain Theatre, April 14 Photo
BLITHE SPIRIT Opens At Music Mountain Theatre, April 14
Music Mountain Theatre's exciting 2023 season continues with Blithe Spirit beginning on April 14, playing on weekends through April 30.
Spring Solo Series At Vivid Stage Includes Harry Clarke, April 27-30 Photo
Spring Solo Series At Vivid Stage Includes Harry Clarke, April 27-30
Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, begins with 101 Humiliating Stories by Lisa Kron on April 13, kicking off their three-week Spring Solos Series. Second in the series is The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey by James Lecesne; third is Harry Clarke by David Cale.
Luna Stage Premieres THE GROUND ON WHICH WE STAND, April 29-30 Photo
Luna Stage Premieres THE GROUND ON WHICH WE STAND, April 29-30
Luna Stage has announced the World Premiere of THE GROUND ON WHICH WE STAND, a multi-writer, site-specific performance exploring the history and impact of The James Howe House from 1780 to present day. The Howe House is the first property in the Township of Montclair to be owned by an African American and formerly enslaved person, and has been the site of much current controversy.
Joshua Henry to be Featured in THE MUSIC OF JEANINE TESORI at The College of New Jerseys L Photo
Joshua Henry to be Featured in THE MUSIC OF JEANINE TESORI at The College of New Jersey's Lyric Theatre
The College of New Jersey's Lyric Theatre will perform 'The Music of Jeanine Tesori' on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 in the Kendall Hall Main Stage Theater. The show will feature Tony-nominated actor Joshua Henry.

