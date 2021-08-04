State Theatre New Jersey to Present Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE in October

State Theatre New Jersey will present Jimmy Buffett's Escape To Margaritaville for five performances on Sunday, October 8, 2021, at 8pm; Saturday, October 9 at 2pm and 8pm; and Sunday, October 10 at 2pm. Tickets for the general public go on sale this Friday, August 6 at 11am. Tickets range from $40-$98.

This hilarious and heartwarming musical tells a fascinating story of love and discovery and has the most unforgettable songs from one of music's greatest storytellers. With a book by Emmy® Award-winner Greg Garcia (My Name is Earl, Raising Hope) and Emmy®-Award nominee Mike O'Malley (Survivor's Remorse, Shameless), Escape To Margaritaville is the musical comedy getaway featuring both original songs and your most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including "Fins," "Volcano," "Cheeseburger in Paradise," and many more.

Escape To Margaritaville stars Chris Clark as Tully, Sarah Hinrichsen as Rachel, Shelly Lynn Walsh as Tammy, Peter Michael Jordan as Brick, Rachel Lyn Fobbs as Marley, Patrick Cogan as J.D., and Matthew James Sherrod as Jamal/Ted.

The company also features Sophie Braud, Noah Bridgestock, DeVon Buchanan, Anthony Cataldo, Chantelle Cognevich, Katie Davis, Nico DiPrimio, Fabian-Joubert Gallmeister, Diego Alejandro González, Bobby Hogan, Aimee Lane, Victoria Price, Trent Soyster, Emma Stricker, Jade Turner, Morgan Unger, and Tyler Whitaker.

Based on the original direction by Tony® Award-winner Christopher Ashley (Come From Away), this production is under the helm of Amy Anders Corcoran (Freaky Friday). Choreography is by Tony® Award nominee Kelly Devine (Come From Away), with associate choreography by Andrew Turteltaub (Escape to Margaritaville); scenic design by Walt Spangler (Tuck Everlasting); costume design by Paul Tazewell (Hamilton); lighting design by Howell Binkley (Hamilton) and Amanda Zieve (Titanic); sound design by Brian Ronan (Beautiful) and Craig Cassidy (Cirque Dreams); and wig, hair and makeup design by Leah J. Loukas (On the Town). Orchestrations are by Michael Utley (License to Chill), with dance music arrangements by Gary Adler (Avenue Q). Music supervision and arrangements and additional orchestrations are by Christopher Jahnke (Porgy and Bess), with music direction by Matthew Smedal (Clueless: The Musical). Casting is by Binder Casting/Chad Eric Murnane, CSA.

STATE THEATRE NEW JERSEY

Guest Services - 732-246-SHOW (7469)

Online - STNJ.org