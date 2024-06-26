State Theatre New Jersey Will Host Free Summer Movie Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



State Theatre New Jersey has announced the return of the Free Summer Movies Series. Movies featured in the 2024 series include Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem on July 9, Elemental on July 16, The Super Mario Bros. Movie on July 23, Ruby Gillman: Teenage Kraken on July 30, and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish on August 6. Showings for all five movies will be at 10:30am and 7pm.

All movie screenings will include Spanish subtitles. Tickets are FREE, but registration is required. Groups of 10 or more or those planning a bus trip, must email education@stnj.org to register.

The entire series is free of charge to the community, offering young people the chance to enjoy these films, whether with their families, summer camps, or other groups. The movies will be shown at the historic State Theatre New Jersey, a 1921 movie palace that has become one of New Jersey’s premier venues for live performance. The State Theatre’s state-of-the-art HD digital cinema projection system includes a 46’ Stewart film screen, a Barco projector, and digital surround sound.

For tickets or more information call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.

Comments