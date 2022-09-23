State Theatre New Jersey Presents Three Dog Night, October 14

The newly renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents legendary band, Three Dog Night on Friday, October 14 at 8pm. Tickets range from $29-$99.

Three Dog Night has been entertaining generations for over 50 years with their live performances and hit songs such as "Black and White," "Never Been to Spain," "Mama Told Me (Not to Come)," and "Joy to the World." The band has had 21 consecutive Top 40 hits, sold seven-million singles, and earned 12 straight RIAA Certified Gold LPs. From 1969 to 1974, no other group had achieved more top 10 hits, sold more records, or more concert tickets than Three Dog Night.

Created in 1968 by Danny Hutton, Three Dog Night recorded the music of the best new songwriters of their time including Harry Nilsson, Randy Newman, Elton John, Laura Nyro, Paul Williams, and Hoyt Axton. The group's eclectic taste, combined with their ability to recognize and record hits in a unique, distinctive, and appealing style, resulted in them dominating the charts for years.

Today, the band maintains a year-round touring schedule of over 90 dates a year, performing their hit-filled concerts for generation-spanning audiences nationwide.



For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.

About State Theatre New Jersey

After major renovations, State Theatre New Jersey reopened and celebrated its 100th Anniversary in December 2021 in a fully renovated theater including newly renovated lobbies, all new restrooms, upgraded HVAC systems, a new elevator for access to all levels, and brand-new theater seats. Originally built as a silent film and vaudeville palace, State Theatre's historic significance was honored by PBS by featuring it in its documentary series, Treasures of New Jersey, in the fall of 2018. "Treasures of New Jersey: State Theatre New Jersey" can be streamed at STNJ.org/explore/treasures-of-new-jersey-documentary. Today, State Theatre is the largest performing arts center in Central New Jersey and has welcomed more than six million people through its doors since reopening as a non-profit performing arts center in 1988. State Theatre New Jersey is a cornerstone of the cultural vitality of Middlesex County and averages a total economic impact on New Brunswick and the surrounding area of more than $18 million a year. The mainstage programs have featured high-caliber artists such as Diana Ross, Tony Bennett, Kevin Hart, Ringo Starr, Melissa Etheridge, John Leguizamo, Harry Connick, Jr., Diana Krall, and Crosby, Stills & Nash. Program offerings include Broadway, orchestra, family, dance, comedy, rock/pop, jazz, Performances for Schools, and Sensory-Friendly Performances.

State Theatre New Jersey's programs are made possible by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. Grant funding has been provided by the Middlesex County Board of County Commissioners through a grant award from the Middlesex County Cultural and Arts Trust Fund.