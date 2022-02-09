State Theatre New Jersey Presents The Righteous Brothers, February 19

The fully renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents The Righteous Brothers with Bill Medley & Bucky Heard on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 8pm. The concert experience features their biggest hits-"Lovin' Feelin'," "Soul & Inspiration," "Unchained Melody," "Rock and Roll Heaven," and Medley's Grammy-winning Dirty Dancing theme "The Time of My Life." Tickets range from $39-$99.

With a string of #1 classics, including the most played song in radio history, "You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin'," the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame duo of Bill Medley and Bobby Hatfield topped the charts for decades. After Bobby's death in 2003, Medley continued to perform to sold-out crowds around the world, but fans and friends pleaded with him to keep The Righteous Brothers alive. Medley says, "No one could ever take Bobby's place, but when I caught Bucky Heard's show it all came together."

Bill Medley is truly one of the iconic figures in American music history. His instantly recognizable baritone voice has anchored some of the biggest recordings of all time. He's won a Grammy, an Oscar, a Golden Globe, and an American Music Award. The Orange County, CA native began writing songs as a boy and had his breakout as a songwriter and singer when, in 1963, the Medley-penned "Little Latin Lupe Lu" became a regional hit for Medley and Bobby Hatfield, as their first release as The Righteous Brothers. Other regional hits followed, "Justine," "Koko Joe," and "My Babe," which led to a regular spot on ABC-TV's national Shindig! broadcast. The show, featuring a cast of regulars, along with guest stars every week, catered to the teen audience, something new for TV at that time. Shindig's smash success coincided with The Righteous Brothers opening for both The Beatles and The Rolling Stones on their first U.S. tours.

Soon, The Righteous Brothers caught producer Phil Spector's attention and he signed them to record what would become, according to BMI, the most played song in the history of American radio-the Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil classic, "You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin.'" A string of top hits followed until 1968 when Medley and Hatfield agreed to part ways to pursue solo efforts. Medley soon scored with top 10 hits, "Peace, Brother, Peace" and "Brown-eyed Woman." In 1974, Medley and Hatfield re-united and within a few weeks had yet another monster hit with "Rock and Roll Heaven."

From then, until Hatfield's passing in 2003, The Righteous Brothers never stopped performing to packed crowds. During that period Medley also recorded the chart-topping duet with Jennifer Warnes, "The Time of My Life," for the movie Dirty Dancing. It went on to sell over 32 million copies worldwide. In 2003, shortly before Hatfield passed away, The Righteous Brothers were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Bucky Heard is an Alabama native and Auburn University alum. He's been one of the most popular and versatile performers in America for several years, headlining countless shows in major venues. His reputation as a gutsy rock and roll singer, with an incredible vocal range, has garnered much critical praise and a legion of fans.

He's been hand-selected to share the concert stage with legends, like Andy Williams and Glen Campbell, and honored as "Male Vocalist of the Year" by entertainment publications. Credited with being one of the hardest working and in-demand performers, Heard has rocked his way across America with his 10-piece horn band, and also starred in numerous national production shows.

In recent years, Heard created, wrote, and produced an original children's musical variety show called, Rock U Mentally, which headlined the American Bandstand Theatre for two consecutive summers.



For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.



State Theatre has implemented important guidelines to protect the health of our guests, staff, artists, and crew. All patrons must follow these guidelines for entry into the theater. Visit STNJ.org/policies for full information.