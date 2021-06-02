State Theatre New Jersey Presents Superheroes & Villains Trivia

State Theatre New Jersey presents Superheroes & Villains Online Trivia Night on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 7pm. The event will be hosted by radio personality John "JoHo" Hodoryvch, co-host of The Morning Jolt on 105.5 WDHA-FM.

A minimum donation of $5 allows patrons to participate in the trivia challenge. Proceeds raised support State Theatre's Community Engagement programs. To sign up for Trivia Nights, go to STNJ.org/Trivia.

Each Trivia Night is composed of 50 multiple choice questions. The first-place winner gets bragging rights, a $150 State Theatre gift certificate, and a State Theatre swag bag. The second-place winner gets a State Theatre swag bag. Online Trivia Night will be hosted on Zoom on each participant's desktop computer and played on the smartphone-based trivia game app Kahoot. Closed Captioning for Trivia Nights can be made available by request by emailing info@stnj.org, one week prior to the event.

Superheroes & Villains Online Trivia Night on June 9 will feature questions on everything related to heroes and villains. Topics will include Marvel, DC, comic book history, cover identities, iconic lines, and the actors and actresses who bring superheroes and villains to life on the silver screen.

State Theatre's ongoing online trivia series began in August 2020 with a popular, sold-out 2000s-themed trivia hosted by drag queen, comedian, and singer Pissi Myles. Online Trivia Nights benefit State Theatre's Community Engagement Programs and are a great way to get friends and family together virtually for a game and a good time. Trivia Nights will be added throughout the season. For more information on State Theatre's Online Trivia Nights, please visit STNJ.org/TriviaNights.