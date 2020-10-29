State Theatre New Jersey Presents SUGAR SKULL A Virtual Día De Muertos Adventure

The captivating theatrical experience celebrates the stories and culture of Day of the Dead, a traditional holiday that transcends borders.

Sugar Skull! A Virtual Día de Muertos Adventure-inspired by the live touring family show of the same name-is a delightful 30-minute virtual performance for ages 3+. The captivating theatrical experience celebrates the stories and culture of Day of the Dead, a traditional holiday that transcends borders.

Join Sugar Skull, a charismatic candy skeleton, as he follows the music towards the ultimate party! He is spurred on by the tricky Chaneques, who desperately want him to be the centerpiece on their ofrenda. Along the path, Sugar Skull meets many colorful characters who teach him how Day of the Dead is much more than a party-it is a celebration of life!

Your participation is a donation to State Theatre New Jersey's family programs. Donate What You Can-a minimum donation of $15 gives you access to this show for you and your family, larger donation amounts are greatly appreciated and help support State Theatre's family programming.

You will receive an email on November 1, 2020 at 10am ET with a link to watch the performance. Watch it right away or at a time that works best for your family (you can even watch it again if your child loves it the first time). The link we provide you will be active until November 15, 2020. Any questions, email info@stnj.org.

https://www.stnj.org/event/sugar-skull

Tickets: Minimum donation of $15

Recommended 3+

