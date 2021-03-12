State Theatre New Jersey Presents Movie Online Trivia Night

State Theatre New Jersey will present Movie Online Trivia Night on Wednesday, April 7 at 7pm, hosted by film critic Stephen Whitty. Proceeds raised support State Theatre's Community Engagement programs. A minimum donation of $5 allows patrons to participate in the trivia challenge. To sign up for Trivia Night, go to STNJ.org/Trivia.

All Trivia Nights are composed of 50 multiple choice questions. The first-place winner gets bragging rights as well as a $150 State Theatre gift certificate and a State Theatre swag bag and the second-place winner gets a State Theatre swag bag. Online Trivia Night will be hosted on Zoom on each participant's desktop computer and played on the smartphone-based trivia game APP called Kahoot. Closed Captioning for Trivia Night can be made available by request by emailing info@stnj.org , one week prior to the event.

Movie Online Trivia Night is a night for movie buffs to shine! "Mama always said life was like a box of chocolates, you never know what you are going to get," and Movie Trivia Night is just that, a variety of questions on Oscar®-winning movies, movie musicals, '70s/'80s/'90s hits, rom-coms, sci-fi, and more. Trivia will also include classics like The Godfather, Citizen Kane, and The Karate Kid, as well as cult favorites like Pulp Fiction, The Royal Tenenbaums, Heathers, and more!

Stephen Whitty has written about film for more than 30 years, for The Star-Ledger, The New York Daily News, the Village Voice, Entertainment Weekly, and Screen, among other publications, while teaching at NYU and Kean, and lecturing at institutions from the Museum of Modern Art to the New York Public Library. A two-time chair of the New York FIlm Critics Circle, he is the author of The Alfred Hitchcock Encyclopedia.

State Theatre's ongoing online Trivia series began in August 2020 with a popular, sold-out 2000s-themed trivia hosted by drag queen, comedian, and singer Pissi Myles. Online Trivia Nights benefit State Theatre's Community Engagement Programs and are a great way to get friends and family together virtually for a game and a good time. Trivia Nights will be added throughout the season. For more information on State Theatre's Online Trivia Nights please visit STNJ.org/TriviaNights