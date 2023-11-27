State Theatre New Jersey Presents MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS By Chip Davis, December 10

State Theatre New Jersey presents Mannheim Steamroller Christmas By Chip Davis on Sunday, December 10 at 2pm and 7:30pm. Tickets range from $29-$129.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis has been America's favorite holiday celebration for over 35 years. Grammy Award-winner Chip Davis has created a show that features the beloved Christmas music of Mannheim Steamroller along with dazzling multimedia effects to create the perfect intimate setting.

Chip Davis, founder and creator of Mannheim Steamroller, will celebrate over 35 Years of his annual Christmas concert tour, making it the longest running concert tour in the entertainment industry. “I remember when I came out with my first Christmas album in 1984 followed by our first tour. Back then, many in the music industry said focusing on Christmas just wouldn't work,” said Davis.

“Now, over 35 years later, we are still going strong. I want to thank our fans for making us part of their holiday tradition, especially after the hardships of the last few years. Today we often see multi-generational families join us during the holidays each year.”

Davis founded his own record label, American Gramaphone, which went on to become one of the industry's largest independent record labels. A Grammy Award-winner, Mannheim Steamroller has sold more than 41 million albums, with over 31.5 million in the Christmas genre. Their holiday CD's have become synonymous with Christmas and occupy top positions on Billboard's Seasonal Chart every year.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis is co-produced by MagicSpace Entertainment. The company is a boutique producing and presenting firm focused on first-class properties and productions.

From his longtime home in Omaha, Nebraska, Mannheim Steamroller creator and founder Chip Davis makes innovative music inspired by the sounds of another age. This former teacher and jingle writer founded the music industry's largest independent recording label, American Gramaphone, in 1974 when industry executives said Davis' innovative 18th century instrumental rock sound would never sell. In addition to a Grammy Award, Davis is credited with establishing the New Age music category.

His first Christmas album in 1984 revolutionized the making and marketing of holiday music, the album's success made Christmas records a “must do” for all music artists. With more than 31.5 million Christmas albums sold, Davis is the #1-selling Christmas artist of all time with Elvis coming in at a distant 17 million holiday records sold. Having 19 gold, 8 multi-platinum and 4 platinum-certified records, Davis is among an elite group of music artists with this number of RIAA records. He is also one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the music industry, offering a rich array of lifestyle products including hot chocolate, food, apparel, and novelty items. His latest achievement is creating cutting-edge psychoacoustic technology that is being used in major medical institutions such as Mayo Clinic.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at Click Here. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.