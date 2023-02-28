The fully renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents Dublin Irish Dance in WINGS: A Celtic Dance Celebration on Tuesday, March 7 at 7:30pm. Tickets range from $29-$59.

WINGS is a brand-new Irish dance production created in Ireland by a critically acclaimed artistic team. WINGS features exquisite Irish and World champion dancers together with Ireland's finest musical and vocal virtuosos.

Complete with original music and choreography, this ground-breaking production, infused with world dance and musical influences, will thrill audiences with its transformative emotional energy and imaginative design. This vivid and illuminating production portrays rich Irish heritage themes, in spectacular dance and musical performances by a superb cast.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.