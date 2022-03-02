State Theatre New Jersey presents Brit Floyd - World Tour 2022, the World's Greatest Pink Floyd Show on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 8pm. Tickets range from $40-$175.

Brit Floyd, The World's Greatest Pink Floyd Show, returns to New Brunswick to perform its brand new production. Featuring highlights from The Wall, The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals, The Division Bell, and a show stopping 23-minute note-for-note performance of the iconic era defining song, "Echoes." "Echoes" was written 50 years ago, and is from Pink Floyd's breakthrough 1971 album, Meddle.

The Brit Floyd show has become a phenomenon, widely regarded as the world's greatest rock tribute show. Faithfully recreating the scale and pomp of the final 1994 Pink Floyd tour, complete with a stunning multi-million dollar light show, iconic circle screen, lasers, inflatables, and theatrics.

Having performed over 1,000 shows since its launch in Liverpool, England in January 2011, Brit Floyd have circled the world, sold out tours across, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East, and performed concerts at some of the world's greatest venues, including London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall ; the awe inspiring Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, Colorado; the historic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles; and 'The Showplace of the Nation', NYC's Radio City Music Hall.