State Theatre New Jersey Presents A CAPPELLA LIVE! 3/7

State Theatre New Jersey presents A Cappella Live! featuring The Filharmonic, Committed, Blake Lewis, and Women of the World on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 8pm. Conceived and arranged by Deke Sharon, vocal producer of Pitch Perfect and The Sing-Off, A Capella Live! is a high-energy musical celebration of contemporary a cappella featuring four internationally recognized ensembles. Tickets range from $19-$59.

Stars featured include boy band The Filharmonic; gospel and R&B group Committed; chart-topping lead vocals and live looping beatbox by Blake Lewis; and internationally inspired songstresses Women of the World. Audiences will have an opportunity to hear each group perform a set of their hits as well as large-scale production numbers featuring all four groups. The program will feature songs from Pitch Perfect and The Sing Off, as well as hits such as "lf I Can't Have You" from Shawn Mendes, "Sucker" by the Jonas Brothers, and Stevie Wonder classics like "Don't You Worry Bout A Thing (recently covered by pop star Tori Kelly, in the movie Sing).

The Filharmonic, is an a cappella group of Filipino-American youngsters who were featured in NBC'S hit musical competition, The Sing-Off. The five-piece vocal were featured in the Universal Pictures hit movie, Pitch Perfect 2, then became a viral sensation after their Late Late Show appearances. The Filharmonic-which includes vocalists VJ Rosales, Joe Caigoy, Trace Gaynor, Vocal Bass Jules Cruz, and beat boxer Niko Del Rey-will bring their unique blend of hip hop, pop, and 90's nostalgia to the stage.

Committed is a Nashville-based award-winning musical group comprised of five talented young men. They emerged as the Season 2 champions of NBCs hit musical competition The Sing Off. Since then, Committed has been traveling the world sharing their harmonies, teaching workshops, and using their influence to make an impact in various communities.

Blake Lewis first came to national attention as one of the most unique contestants ever to compete on American Idol. Lewis uses painstakingly handcrafted mouth sounds ("beatboxing, sound effects, vocal scratching") "to stretch the boundaries of the human voice and create the music that colors my life." Lewis has released three albums including the critically acclaimed Audio Day Dream (which spawned the top 40 single "Break Anotha"), Heartbreak on Vinyl (the title track of which went to #1 twice on Billboard's dance charts), and Portrait of a Chameleon.

Women of the World was formed to bring women musicians from across the globe onto a common platform to collaborate and create through the sharing of music. Ayumi Ueda, a Berklee College of Music alumna from Japan, sought to create a multicultural ensemble that not only crossed boundaries musically, but one that was also committed to the daily practice of peace in their daily interactions. Ayumi joined forces with like-minded vocal artists, Giorgia Renosto from Italy, Annette Philip from India, Debo Ray from USA/Haiti to manifest this vision. The Women of the World repertoire is thus, vast and varied. Constantly searching for new genres to explore, the group has performed in 34 languages (and counting) including Bulgarian, Cuban, Ladino, Brazilian, Turkish, Kenyan, Haitian, Indian, Italian, and Japanese.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469), or visit us online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open Monday through Friday from 10am to 6pm; Saturday from 1pm to 5pm; and at least three hours prior to curtain on performance dates unless otherwise specified. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.





