State Theatre New Jersey Presents '80s Online Trivia Night

Ready to take a blast back to the past-Back to the Future edition?! Test your trivia skills with questions ranging from The Breakfast Club, leg warmers, and mullets to Madonna, Cabbage Patch Dolls, and so much more! Proceeds support State Theatre's Community Engagement programs. Sit back, relax, and travel back to the 1980s for an evening of throwbacks with your fellow '80s fans from all over the country! The first place winner gets bragging rights, a $150 State Theatre gift certificate, and a State Theatre swag bag. The second place winner gets a State Theatre swag bag!

Your participation is a donation to State Theatre New Jersey's Community Engagement programs. Donate What You Can-a minimum donation of $5 allows you to participate, larger donation amounts are greatly appreciated! They thank you for your support and hope you enjoy the trivia festivities-it will be great to reconnect and have some fun!

DETAILS:

Wednesday October 14th 2020

7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Cost : Your participation is a donation to State Theatre New Jersey's Community Engagement programs. Donate What You Can-a minimum donation of $5 allows you to participate, larger donation amounts are greatly appreciated.

HOW TO PLAY

Online Trivia Night will be hosted on Zoom on your desktop computer and played on a smartphone-based trivia game called Kahoot. An email with login information will follow your donation to enter. One player per entry.

Event Page:

https://www.stnj.org/event/trivia-night-201014

