State Theatre New Jersey Joins New Jersey's Family First Discovery Pass Program

State Theatre New Jersey has announced its participation in the Families First Discovery Program with the support of Bank of America, starting in June 2022.

To help remove economic barriers that prevent access to performing arts, State Theatre New Jersey will allocate a set amount of $10 tickets to every State Theatre presented performance for families and individuals with a New Jersey Families First card (Families First branded electronic benefits transfer card), or an eWIC card (WIC branded electronic benefits transfer or EBT card).

Families First $10 tickets are redeemable by New Jersey-issued Families First cardholders in-person at State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave in New Brunswick. STNJ Guest Services is open for in-person purchases, Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Seating is subject to availability at the time of purchase. Other restrictions may apply.



In 2019, the New Jersey State Council on the Arts and the New Jersey Historical Commission partnered with the NJ Departments of Human Services (DHS) and Health (DOH) to launch New Jersey's Families First Discovery Pass program.

The free program available to Families First card holders and WIC recipients provides free or highly discounted admissions to arts and history organizations, venues, and programs. Residents who receive benefits through SNAP, WFNJ, Child Care Subsidy and/or WIC are eligible for free or steeply discounted cultural programs throughout the state.