State Theatre New Jersey Announces Two Online Trivia Nights in 2021

State Theatre New Jersey has announced two Online Trivia Nights for 2021. The two Trivia Nights include Music Trivia hosted by Magic 98.3's Maryann Morgan on Wednesday, January 13 at 7pm and Be My Crazy Valentine Trivia hosted by drag comedian and singer Pissi Myles on Wednesday, February 10 at 7pm. A minimum donation of $5 allows patrons to participate in the trivia challenge. Proceeds raised support State Theatre's Community Engagement programs. To sign up for Trivia Nights, go to STNJ.org/Trivia.

Each Trivia Night is composed of 50 multiple choice questions. The first-place winner gets bragging rights as well as a $150 State Theatre gift certificate and a State Theatre swag bag and the second-place winner gets a State Theatre swag bag. Online Trivia Night will be hosted on Zoom on each participant's desktop computer and played on the smartphone-based trivia game APP called Kahoot. Closed Captioning for Trivia Nights can be made available by request by emailing info@stnj.org, one week prior to the event.

Music Trivia on Wednesday, January 13 at 7pm, will feature questions on Grammy® Award-winning songs and artists, Billboard chart-topping hits, and music icons from the 1960s to today. Music Trivia will be hosted by Magic 98.3 morning show host, Maryann Morgan.

A co-host of the Magic 98.3 morning show with Joel Katz, Maryann Morgan started at Magic 98.3 in the early 90's with an evening call-in, love, and dedication show. Now, a morning show host on Magic, Morgan's featured segments include morning entertainment updates at 6:10am and 8:10am, the latest gossip, and a weekly fitness blog.

Magic 98.3 is the Media Sponsor for Online Music Trivia Night.

Be My Crazy Valentine Trivia on Wednesday, February 10 at 7pm, will be hosted by drag comedian and singer Pissi Myles. This Valentine's themed trivia will cover everything from celebrity gossip, pop culture, love and heartbreak in movies to famous couples, famous breakups, and some Valentine's Day history.

Drag comedian and singer Pissi Myles is the 2014 Cycle 4 winner of Mimi Imurst's Philly Drag Wars and earned the title of Best Drag Hostess in Philadelphia in 2014 at the Beacon Lights Awards after successfully producing a series of comedy shows. She has been featured on various outlets such as Cosmopolitan, Billboard, and Huffington Post and hosts the podcast, "My Spooky Gay Family" alongside her sister.

In 2019, Myles partnered with the streaming news app Happs to cover Donald Trump's impeachment. Donning a red mini dress and a patriotic updo, Myles caused a stir on Capitol Hill, leading to stories from The Washington Post, NBC, and The New York Post. She received thoughtful words of support from actress Missi Pyle, George Takei, and RuPaul. She has also reported at the democratic debates for Happs, interviewing presidential hopefuls Kamala Harris and Cory Booker.