Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

State Theatre New Jersey Announces Open Call For Personal Stories With SHARE YOUR STORY

Article Pixel

Each month, leading up to the 100th anniversary in December 2021, State Theatre will select stories from the submissions to feature on its website and social media.

Nov. 20, 2020  

State Theatre New Jersey Announces Open Call For Personal Stories With SHARE YOUR STORY

State Theatre New Jersey announces Share Your Story-an open call for members of the public to share their State Theatre stories in celebration of State Theatre's upcoming 100th anniversary. Since 1921, the State Theatre has been providing inspiration and entertainment to generations of audiences and millions of people. Now, State Theatre is looking to its audiences to share their personal stories and meaningful STNJ experiences by uploading a written story, photo, and/or video to STNJ.org/Explore/Share-Your-Story. In addition to uploading stories to the State Theatre website, stories can be shared by patrons directly on social media by using #STNJ100.

Each month, leading up to the 100th anniversary in December 2021, State Theatre will select stories from the submissions to feature on its website and on social media channels.

"People have been making beautiful memories at State Theatre New Jersey for decades," said State Theatre New Jersey President & CEO Sarah K. Chaplin. "We hear so many heartwarming stories and see some amazing moments. This is a wonderful space to share those stories amongst other arts and entertainment lovers and fans of the State Theatre."

For inquiries about Share Your Story, email info@stnj.org.


Related Articles View More New Jersey Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Florida Theatrical Association Presents Wanzie's 1970's CHRISTMAS EVE RADIO HOUR
  • NOEL: THE CAROLS OF CHRISTMAS With Live Orchestra And Choir Announced For The Holiday
  • 8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Eva Noblezada's Birdland Concert!
  • VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of Eva Noblezada's Upcoming Concert at Birdland!