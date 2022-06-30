State Theatre New Jersey Announces Naming of Green Room to the 'Beasley Media Group Green Room'

State Theatre New Jersey has announced the naming of its Green Room to the "Beasley Media Group Green Room" as part of the theater's Next Stage Campaign. This naming commemorates Beasley Media Group's commitment to the arts community and longtime support of State Theatre New Jersey, which is currently celebrating its 100th Anniversary Season.

State Theatre's Next Stage Campaign, which began in August 2020, included extensive renovations to help preserve the theater's rich history while continuing to serve the community as a state-of-the-art cultural center far into the future. The renovations, which were completed in October 2021, included newly renovated lobbies, all new restrooms, upgraded HVAC systems, a new elevator for access to all levels, brand-new theater seats, and renovations to the backstage area, including the green room.

The green room is traditionally a lounge space in theaters for artists to relax before, during, and after their performances, as well as greet guests. The green room has hosted countless stars of theater, music, dance, and movies over the course of State Theatre's 100 years.

"We are delighted to honor our partnership with Beasley Media Group with this Green Room naming," said Sarah Chaplin, State Theatre New Jersey President & CEO. "The Beasley Media Group Green Room will serve as the theater's premiere backstage lounge for artists and performers for many years to come."

"We are honored and thrilled with the naming of the Beasley Media Group Green Room in the historic and beautiful State Theatre New Jersey," said Dan Finn, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Beasley Media Group. "Congratulations to the State Theatre on the success of the Next Campaign and for celebrating the recent milestone of 100 years of live entertainment."

About Beasley Media Group

Beasley Media Group (BMG), LLC, a subsidiary of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc., is a multiplatform media company providing advertising and digital marketing solutions across the United States. The company owns 61radio properties located in large and medium markets across the country, as well as offers capabilities in audio technology, esports, podcasting, ecommerce, and events. BMG's platforms reach more than 20 million consumers on a weekly basis.

Beasley Media Group is committed to delivering the very best entertaining content, results and service for our audiences, advertisers, shareholders, and communities as well as providing a respectful, collaborative, and innovative environment for our trusted employees.

About State Theatre New Jersey

After major renovations, State Theatre New Jersey reopened and celebrated its 100th Anniversary in December 2021 in a fully renovated theater including newly renovated lobbies, all new restrooms, upgraded HVAC systems, a new elevator for access to all levels, and brand-new theater seats. Originally built as a silent film and vaudeville palace, State Theatre's historic significance was honored by PBS by featuring it in its documentary series, Treasures of New Jersey, in the fall of 2018. "Treasures of New Jersey: State Theatre New Jersey" can be streamed at STNJ.org/explore/treasures-of-new-jersey-documentary. Today, State Theatre is the largest performing arts center in Central New Jersey and has welcomed more than six million people through its doors since reopening as a non-profit performing arts center in 1988. State Theatre New Jersey is a cornerstone of the cultural vitality of Middlesex County and averages a total economic impact on New Brunswick and the surrounding area of more than $18 million a year. The mainstage programs have featured high-caliber artists such as Diana Ross, Tony Bennett, Kevin Hart, Ringo Starr, Melissa Etheridge, John Leguizamo, Harry Connick, Jr., Diana Krall, and Crosby, Stills & Nash. Program offerings include Broadway, orchestra, family, dance, comedy, rock/pop, jazz, Performances for Schools, and Sensory-Friendly Performances.

State Theatre New Jersey's programs are made possible by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. Grant funding has been provided by the Middlesex County Board of County Commissioners through a grant award from the Middlesex County Cultural and Arts Trust Fund.