State Theatre New Jersey Announces Flex Tickets

State Theatre New Jersey announces State Theatre New Jersey FLEX TICKETS. The stage is currently silent, but the theater is busy behind the scenes planning for the day it will once again be able to present the world-class talent its audiences have come to expect. The theater remains steadfast in its commitment to provide a place of entertainment, laughter, inspiration, and relief. In order to continue to engage its patrons and offer incentive for returned attendance when the theater re-opens, State Theatre has created a new ticket program called FLEX TICKETS. Flex tickets offer patrons the ability to buy a ticket now, receive 20% in value above what they pay and get a special pre-sale period for future shows.

Flex Tickets can be used for all shows sold through State Theatre New Jersey. For information on Flex Tickets visit STNJ.org/FlexTickets.



FLEX TICKETS are good for all performances sold directly by the State Theatre, FLEX TICKETS offer 20% added value. For every $50 Flex Ticket purchased, there is an additional $10 added, bringing the total value to $60 that can be redeemed for future show tickets. And with each additional ticket purchased, the bonus increases, buy 2 Flex Tickets ($100) and receive a $20 bonus; buy 3 Flex Tickets and receive a $30 bonus, and so on. The Flex Ticket value can be applied to all future show ticket purchases and will remain valid up to 5 years from the date of purchase.

Also, Flex Tickets give buyers an exclusive pre-sale period where they can order show tickets 1-day before the general public, ensuring that they get some of the best seats in the house! This pre-sale privilege will be available for any show announced between now and December 31, 2020.

Flex Tickets can be redeemed online, by phone, or at the State Theatre Guest Services Office (when the Office is re-opened to the public).





