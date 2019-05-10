State Theatre New Jersey Announces 2019-20 Classical Series

State Theatre New Jersey has unveiled its 2019-20 Classical Series, featuring five amazing acts. Tickets for the Classical Series are on sale now only via phone and walk-up as part of the State Theatre's Buy More Save More program. Buy More Save More tickets are only available by calling 732-246-7469 or by visiting State Theatre New Jersey Guest Services at 15 Livingston Avenue in New Brunswick. Single tickets for all Classical Series shows go on sale May 22 at 10am.

State Theatre New Jersey's Classical Series kicks off on November 17 with illustrious cellist and esteemed pianist, Matt Haimovitz and Navah Perlman. The series also includes one of the world's most distinguished ensembles, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra who will perform on January 11 and the Siberian State Symphony Orchestra on February 15. Bringing together performers from Israel, Palestine, and other Arab countries, the West-Eastern Divan Ensemble with make their State Theatre debut on March 1. The Classical Series will conclude with a special 75th birthday celebration event with the reigning virtuoso of the violin, Itzhak Perlman, on April 26.

2019-20 Classical Series Lineup:

Matt Haimovitz & Navah Perlman

Sun, November 17, 2019 at 3pm

Program: BEETHOVEN, 12 Variations on a Handel theme, "Judas Maccabaeus"; GLASS, The Orchard; GLASS, Partita #2 for Solo Cello; CORIGLIANO, Fantasia on an Ostinato; and

BEETHOVEN, Sonata for Cello and Piano in D Major, Op. 102, No. 2

Illustrious cellist Matt Haimovitz and esteemed pianist Navah Perlman make their State Theatre debut! Haimovitz and Perlman have graced stages and audiences worldwide as solo artists, and will come together for this spellbinding and breathtaking music experience.



Renowned as a musical pioneer, cellist Matt Haimovitz brings a fresh ear to familiar repertoire, champions new music, and initiates groundbreaking collaborations. In 1984, at the age of 13, Haimovitz made his debut as soloist with Zubin Mehta and the Israel Philharmonic. At 17 he made his first recording with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, for Deutsche Grammophon. Since then, he has gone on to perform on the world's preeminent stages.



Navah Perlman has established herself as one of the most poetic and admired pianists of her generation and is known for her lyrical eloquence on the stage. Perlman (who is the daughter of violinist Itzhak Perlman) started her piano studies at age six with Ronit Amir Lowenthal and later attended the Juilliard School where she worked with Herbert Stessin. She has studied chamber music with Robert Mann, Felix Galimir, and Dorothy DeLay. In 1986, Perlman made her professional debut at age 15 with the Charleston Symphony Orchestra.

This performance is the highlight of State Theatre's Classical Season Celebration, the kick-off to the 2019-20 Classical Series. For more information on the Classical Season Celebration visit STNJ.org/ClassicalSeason.

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Sat, January 11, 2020 at 8pm

Program: WALTON, Portsmouth Point Overture; LISZT, Piano Concerto No. 2 in A Major with piano soloist Khatia Buniatishvili; and SIBELIUS, Symphony No. 2 in C Major, Op. 43

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) was created in 1946 by Sir Thomas Beecham, who set out to create a distinguished ensemble from the finest musicians in the country. Over the years, the RPO has become a byword for remarkable quality and versatility, undertaking a diverse range of activities from traditional concerts to classical spectaculars. The Orchestra is London-based and performs regularly at the Royal Albert Hall, Cadogan Hall, and Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall.

Siberian State Symphony Orchestra

Sat, February 15, 2020 at 8pm

Founded in 1977, the Siberian State Symphony Orchestra (SSSO), then led by eminent Soviet conductor Ivan Shpiller, soon won a reputation as one of the best orchestras in the former Soviet Union. In 1993, by special decree of the Russian Ministry of Culture, the orchestra was awarded the title of State Orchestra, and in 2009 received the honor of being named an important element of Cultural Heritage. Now led by Artistic Director and Chief Conductor Vladimir Lande, the orchestra embarks on an 8-week U.S. tour with a special stop in New Brunswick!

West-Eastern Divan Ensemble

Sun, March 1, 2020 at 3pm

The West-Eastern Divan Ensemble, led by the orchestra's concertmaster Michael Barenboim, makes their State Theatre debut! This world class ensemble features players from the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra. The orchestra was founded by Daniel Barenboim and Edward Said in 1999 as a workshop for Israeli, Palestinian, and other Arab musicians. Barenboim and Said materialized a hope to replace ignorance with education, knowledge, and understanding; to humanize the other; and to imagine a better future. Though this experiment in coexistence was intended as a one-time event, it quickly evolved into a legendary orchestra.

An Evening with Itzhak Perlman

Sun, April 26, 2020 at 3pm

Join us for a special 75th year birthday celebration of the reigning virtuoso of the violin, Itzhak Perlman, whose career has become legendary since his U.S. debut on The Ed Sullivan Show over 60 years ago. This unique program will feature a solo recital with Perlman and his longtime pianist Rohan De Silva, well as a new multi-media experience with Perlman sharing stories of his life and career-featuring video from his Grammy-nominated documentary and extensive archives.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469), or visit us online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 6pm; Saturday from 1pm to 5pm; and at least three hours prior to curtain on performance dates unless otherwise specified. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.





