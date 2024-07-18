Spotlight: ROCK OF AGES at Bergen PAC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Electrifying Band from the original Broadway smash hit! The only trademarked group from the original Broadway production recognized as Broadway’s Rock of Ages Band® The driving, music force that rocked Broadway and millions of fans in the ground-breaking musical ROCK OF AGES…This band of Rock Star musicians and Lead singers from the original cast, electrified performances of the 5-time Tony Award nominated show for over seven years and now they are available in a thrilling concert for everyone. With a serious commitment to playing great ‘80s rock hits the way they were meant to be played, these elite musicians and singers crush those songs in a concert performance that must be seen. THIS IS REAL ROCK by rock stars.

THIS IS BROADWAY’S ROCK OF AGES BAND®. All the members were specifically selected, from popular rock bands, to bring a renewed life to the music and hits from many of the best bands of the ‘80’s, including songs by Bon Jovi, Foreigner, Journey, Whitesnake, Poison, Joan Jett, Styx, Pat Benatar, Motley Crue, Twisted Sister, Quiet Riot and many more…

ALL IN ONE EXCITING PERFOMANCE! In fact, the musicians in this band have also played with or currently play with, many of these Artists. The lead singers are well-known Broadway stars who have appeared around the world in celebrated productions and deliver lead vocals with the quality and energy that brings these concerts to whole new level. “…the greatest rock band ever assembled for Broadway, period! NY Daily News The songs, the excitement, the energy, all there on stage. ‘80s rock is alive and well, in concert! “…Awesome, Amazing, Incredible…and OH MY GOSH THE CROWD…”

Comments