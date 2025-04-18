Spotlight: MICHAEL FEINSTEIN at Kean Stage

Michael Feinstein in "Because of You: My Tribute to Tony Bennett" featuring the Carnegie Hall Ensemble Michael Feinstein brings to life Big Band Celebrations and the Tony Bennett legacy. Supported by the Carnegie Hall Ensemble, Feinstein pays a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Tony Bennett, bringing his iconic songs to life in a symphony of sound.

The performance will feature hits such as Because of You, Rags to Riches, I Left My Heart in San Francisco, The Best is Yet To Come, I Get a Kick Out of You, Stranger in Paradise and many more. Feinstein’s dynamic interpretations, coupled with the grandeur of the big band, will create an unforgettable night that honors the legacy of Tony Bennett in all its glory.