Speranza Theatre Company to Celebrate Women's History Month With IN HER FOOTSTEPS

Step into history with IN HER FOOTSTEPS, a fun, family-friendly, immersive theatrical experience that brings great women from the past to life through dynamic performances, multimedia displays, and hands-on activities. This celebration of women in history is as engaging as it is empowering. It is perfect for families looking to be entertained and inspired this March in celebration of Women's History Month.

With professional actors stepping into the roles of featured historical women, IN HER FOOTSTEPS literally brings the stories of significant women in history to life. Attendees have the unique opportunity to meet these heroes and ask questions, giving them a unique opportunity to witness history. Throughout the performance, guests will watch performances, do craft projects, take in the dynamic displays and videos, collect autographs, snap photos, and earn prizes. Diana Basmajian, who created and directed the show for Speranza, said, "The audience is more than just watching; they can engage in activities and talk directly to actors who embody some truly iconic women."

"IN HER FOOTSTEPS is great for any age and particularly fun for families," Heather Wahl, Speranza Theatre Company's Founder and Executive Artistic Director, said. "It's designed to appeal to history buffs or younger learners and sparks conversation. It's for girls, boys, parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles...there is something for truly anyone." With past presentations, Basmajian said seeing diverse, multi-generational groups was remarkable. "The show sparks conversations. It's inspiring to see the stories it brings out of people. It's a performance, and it's also a joyous celebration."

IN HER FOOTSTEPS will be presented March 1-30, 2025, at the Museum of Jersey City History(MJCH), 298 Academy Street, Jersey City, NJ. The event will be held on Saturdays and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets are $15. Upon entry, attendees will receive a gift bag with a journal and memorable takeaways. Discounts are available for seniors and children under five years old. Limited parking is available. MJCH is an accessible space.

