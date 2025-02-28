Special Offer: SPIRIT OF THE HIGHLANDS at New Brunswick Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



American Repertory Ballet (ARB) continues its dynamic 2024-2025 season with the

breathtaking world premiere of on Friday, March 7 through Sunday, March 9, 2025

at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center. An adaptation of August

Bournonville’s classic La Sylphide, SPIRIT OF THE HIGHLANDS re-imagines the tale

of a Scotsman's pursuit of a mystical forest spirit.

Building off of the romantic story, a young Scotsman named James Munro is betrothed to a woman named Effie, when he catches sight of a mystical fairy, known as The Sylph. Entranced by her magical beauty, he abandons Effie to follow The Sylph into the forest to proclaim his devotion. However, through his pursuits, he is tricked by evil witch Madge and eventually loses everything he holds dear. Stiefel, a standing member of the New York Caledonian Club and the Clan Munro Association, traces his mother's family roots back to the Scottish Highland Clan Munro, taking his heritage and infusing it into this lively and

bewitching ballet.

American Repertory Ballet

301 N Harrison Street, Princeton, NJ 08540

Image credit: ARB Dancer Andrea Marini. Photo by Harald Schrader.

Comments