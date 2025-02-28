Special Offer: SPIRIT OF THE HIGHLANDS at New Brunswick Performing Arts Center

ARB presents the World Premiere of Ethan Stiefel's "Spirit of the Highlands"
American Repertory Ballet (ARB) continues its dynamic 2024-2025 season with the
breathtaking world premiere of on Friday, March 7 through Sunday, March 9, 2025
at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center. An adaptation of August
Bournonville’s classic La Sylphide, SPIRIT OF THE HIGHLANDS re-imagines the tale
of a Scotsman's pursuit of a mystical forest spirit.
Building off of the romantic story, a young Scotsman named James Munro is betrothed to a woman named Effie, when he catches sight of a mystical fairy, known as The Sylph. Entranced by her magical beauty, he abandons Effie to follow The Sylph into the forest to proclaim his devotion. However, through his pursuits, he is tricked by evil witch Madge and eventually loses everything he holds dear. Stiefel, a standing member of the New York Caledonian Club and the Clan Munro Association, traces his mother's family roots back to the Scottish Highland Clan Munro, taking his heritage and infusing it into this lively and
bewitching ballet.
American Repertory Ballet
Image credit: ARB Dancer Andrea Marini. Photo by Harald Schrader.
